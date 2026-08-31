Atlanta Falcons Claim Seahawks Super Bowl Champion Off Waivers

There is major roster shuffling taking place across the National Football League this week, as the 2026 season is less than two weeks away.

The Atlanta Falcons are no exception, and they made a handful of notable moves on Monday afternoon.

Atlanta added three players via waiver claim, and one notable acquisition was claiming former Seattle Seahawks DL Jared Ivey.

The Falcons announced all of the roster moves via their X.com account:

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Falcons Claim Jared Ivey

Amid the roster moves, a huge shocker is the Falcons’ decision to cut ties with DL Zach Harrison, who had been a somewhat standout defender for Atlanta over the past few seasons.

Harrison was also on a rookie deal and was expected to be an integral part of the Falcons’ defensive fold this season.

Well, perhaps the team sees some promise in former Seahawks DL Jared Ivey, as he’s essentially the corresponding move for Harrison being waived.

Jared Ivey is a 6-6, 274lb outside linebacker who played his collegiate football with the Ole Miss Rebels.

He appeared in two games in 2025, so he is technically a Super Bowl Champion with the Seahawks. Ivey is also a home-state player, as he’s from Suwannee, GA, and went to the same high school (North Gwinnett) as fellow Falcons player Tyler Goodson.

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More on Atlanta Falcons Recent Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons tend to do some confusing things when it comes to their roster construction.

Perhaps Jared Ivey has a lot of upside as a future player, but cutting Zach Harrison in favor of Ivey seems a bit bizarre, especially given the Falcons’ dire need for pass-rushing help.

Also, the Falcons have four QB’s on their roster and are carrying just two running backs.

They decided to go heavy on the defensive side of the ball after losing two of their star players (Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.) to injury and suspension, which again makes the Harrison decision even that much more of a shock.

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