Falcons Star Ranked Amongst Top Ten at His Position

Atlanta Falcons Tight End Kyle Pitts had somewhat of a slow start to his NFL career. Lately, he has picked up his play over the past year.

Pitts has recorded over 3,000 career receiving yards. After a stellar 2025 season, Pitts was ranked in the top ten at his position, according to PFF.

“After a relatively disappointing three-year stretch from 2022-2024, Pitts bounced back in a major way this past season,” the PFF article says. “His 928 receiving yards were second in the NFL to only Trey McBride, as were his 88 receptions. Pitts tallied 51 receptions that went for either a first down or touchdown, the second-most in the league.”

Kyle Pitts Ranked Above Travis Kelce

To some people’s surprise, Kyle Pitts was ranked 8th above Travis Kelce’s 9th position.

Kelce had somewhat of a down year last year as the Kansas City Chiefs were inconsistent last year. Travis Kelce slowing down at 36 years of age comes to no surprise but may have some gas left in the tank for 2026. Kelce recorded 851 yards with 5 touchdowns in 2025.

“Kelce is undeniably slowing down at 36 years old. He recorded the fewest receiving yards in his career in 2024, and the second-fewest this past season. But, an aging Kelce is still one of the better tight ends in football. In fact, his 1,674 receiving yards over the past two seasons are still fourth in the NFL,” the PFF article says.

“Kelce’s 13,002 career receiving yards are third in league history for the tight end position, and he’s only 44 yards away from Jason Witten in second place. The 2026 season could very well be the final one in what has been a Hall of Fame career for Kelce.”

In contrast to Kelce, Kyle Pitts recorded 88 catches, 928 yards, and 5 touchdowns. Because of his 2025 season, many will be eager to see what the big tight end does in 2026.

Falcons Looking to Reach Playoffs

The Atlanta Falcons have not been to the playoffs since 2016. They have not recovered since the New England Patriots‘ 28-3 comeback in the Super Bowl against Atlanta.

However, Atlanta has seen talent since then. They just have not put it together to make noise in their own division. In a division that’s not the strongest in the world, Atlanta continues to have a loaded roster.

This loaded roster all starts with Bijan Robinson, who has cemented himself as one of the NFL’s most box office attractions.

The All-Pro Falcons Running Back recorded 1,478 yards rushing on 287 carries during the 2025 season. To add to this impressive stat, he recorded 79 catches for 820 yards racking up 2,298 scrimmage yards. Robinson has established himself as a threat both on the ground and receiving.

Over the course of his career, Bijan Robinson 3,910 yards rushing and 1,738 yards receiving. Did I mention he has only been in the league for three years?

We know what Kyle Pitts brings in the run game and pass game. Hopefully, Kyle Pitts will pick up where he left off in the 2025 season.

Additionally, the Atlanta Falcons have extended Drake London to a multi-year contract extension. London caught 309 passes for 3,961 yards (12.8 avg.) and 22 touchdowns in 62 games (60 starts) over four seasons for the Falcons.

Last year, London started in 12 games, totaling 68 receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025.