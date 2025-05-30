Falcons Corner Will Need ‘Bounce-Back’ Season to Avoid Losing Spot to Rookie

The Falcons entered the offseason with the same question that they’ve had since the end of the 2020 season: Will they find a slot corner to pair with A.J. Terrell? Terrell signed an extension last August to keep him around through 2028, solidifying one side of their defensive backfield. But, who will take the other starting role? Will Dee Alford have a bounce-back season in 2025? We’ll just have to wait and see.
Can Alford Have a Bounce-Back Season in 2025?
In order to have a bounce-back season, you’ve got to struggle. Unfortunately, Alford struggled mightily at times in 2024. Quarterbacks targeted him far more than any other corner on the Falcons last year. Alford ended the season as the fourth-most targeted corner in the league, which “contributed to a dip in his production,” writes PFF‘s Dalton Wasserman.
“Playing almost exclusively from the slot, his coverage grade dropped from 72.8 in 2023 to 55.9 last season,” writes Wasserman. His career-high 12 missed tackles were a “major factor” contributing to that precipitous drop.
Despite those numbers, it wasn’t all bad for Alford, as he recorded a personal-best 9 pass breakups. As Wasserman writes, if Alford can improve his consistency and tackling this year, he’s primed for a bounce-back and “could return to his 2023 form.”
Following that 2023 season, PFF‘s Mason Cameron highlighted Alford as a young cornerback who “rose to the occasion.” Cameron notes that during his sophomore season, Alford was one of only four cornerbacks targeted on more than 20% of their snaps. He earned the highest PFF coverage grade (72.2) of any of those four and “showcased sound eyes in coverage, which limited open looks for opposing offenses,” writes Cameron.
“He allowed an open look on just 49.1% of his targets, the fourth-lowest rate among qualifying slot cornerbacks, ranking among the likes of Chiefs All-Pro Trent McDuffie,” writes Cameron.
Alford Struggled From Slot in 2024, Rookie Could Replace Him
Falcons Senior Reporter Tori McElhaney provided some insight into the Falcons’ offseason plans during her cornerback position review back in late January. McElhaney highlighted that Atlanta will “need more from the nickel position than what they got in 2024.”
“He gave up more touchdowns in coverage than duos of players combined,” writes McElhaney. “All-in-all, it wasn’t the season the Falcons — or Alford — wanted. So, where do the Falcons go from here with the position?”
Unfortunately for Alford, the reports coming out of the Falcons’ first full-team practice don’t spell out a clear path for that bounce-back season. As Falcons Digital Team Reporter Terrin Waack wrote on Tuesday, edge rusher Jalon Walker and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. were the only two rookies who took first-team reps during the 11-on-11 period.
“The group Bowman ran with was missed, as his elevated rep was only noticed after [head coach Raheem] Morris called out his name in praise,” writes Waack. “It’s likely Bowman took a rep in Alford’s place since the Falcons have already said the plan is to train Bowman at nickel.”
Falcons Assistant Head Coach/Defense Jerry Gray noted that their plans for Bowman were not yet solidified immediately following the draft. But, interestingly, Gray said that the first spot that Bowman would get a shot at would be the nickel.
“Getting the chance to start out, though, it’ll be at the nickel spot, because that’s probably where we need the most,” said Gray, according to McElhaney.
If Falcons coaches are willing to call the nickel spot their biggest position of need, it’s hard to see that as a sign they will be content to keep Alford in the starting lineup.
Comments
Falcons Corner Will Need ‘Bounce-Back’ Season to Avoid Losing Spot to Rookie