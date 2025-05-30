Falcons Corner Will Need ‘Bounce-Back’ Season to Avoid Losing Spot to Rookie

The Falcons entered the offseason with the same question that they’ve had since the end of the 2020 season: Will they find a slot corner to pair with A.J. Terrell? Terrell signed an extension last August to keep him around through 2028, solidifying one side of their defensive backfield. But, who will take the other starting role? Will Dee Alford have a bounce-back season in 2025? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Can Alford Have a Bounce-Back Season in 2025?

In order to have a bounce-back season, you’ve got to struggle. Unfortunately, Alford struggled mightily at times in 2024. Quarterbacks targeted him far more than any other corner on the Falcons last year. Alford ended the season as the fourth-most targeted corner in the league, which “contributed to a dip in his production,” writes PFF‘s Dalton Wasserman.

“Playing almost exclusively from the slot, his coverage grade dropped from 72.8 in 2023 to 55.9 last season,” writes Wasserman. His career-high 12 missed tackles were a “major factor” contributing to that precipitous drop.

Despite those numbers, it wasn’t all bad for Alford, as he recorded a personal-best 9 pass breakups. As Wasserman writes, if Alford can improve his consistency and tackling this year, he’s primed for a bounce-back and “could return to his 2023 form.”

Following that 2023 season, PFF‘s Mason Cameron highlighted Alford as a young cornerback who “rose to the occasion.” Cameron notes that during his sophomore season, Alford was one of only four cornerbacks targeted on more than 20% of their snaps. He earned the highest PFF coverage grade (72.2) of any of those four and “showcased sound eyes in coverage, which limited open looks for opposing offenses,” writes Cameron.

“He allowed an open look on just 49.1% of his targets, the fourth-lowest rate among qualifying slot cornerbacks, ranking among the likes of Chiefs All-Pro Trent McDuffie,” writes Cameron.

Alford Struggled From Slot in 2024, Rookie Could Replace Him

Falcons Senior Reporter Tori McElhaney provided some insight into the Falcons’ offseason plans during her cornerback position review back in late January. McElhaney highlighted that Atlanta will “need more from the nickel position than what they got in 2024.”