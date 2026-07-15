Falcons’ Drake London Rises Significantly in NFL Top 100

The NFL Top 100 list continued on Wednesday morning. Coming in at number 66 is wide receiver Drake London, who had a good 2025 season.

London caught 309 passes for 3,961 yards (12.8 avg.) and 22 touchdowns in 62 games (60 starts) over four seasons for the Falcons.

“The Falcons drafted London No. 8 in 2022, and he has 309 catches for 3,961 yards and 22 touchdowns in first four NFL seasons,” Marc Raimondi wrote in an ESPN article. “Last season, London sat out five games because of injury.”

Last year, London started in 12 games, totaling 68 receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025.

Injuries have held him back a little bit, but the wide receiver produces at a high level when he is on the field.

Atlanta Falcons Signed Drake London to Extension

Drake London and the Atlanta Falcons reached an agreement on a $141 million extension in June locking in London as Atlanta’s number 1 wideout for the foreseeable future.

“London can earn up to $150 million if he reaches incentives in the deal, which will put him under contract with the Falcons through the 2030 season,” Raimondi wrote.

“The $35.25 million average annual value of London’s new deal makes him the NFL’s third highest-paid receiver behind the Seattle Seahawks‘ Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($42.15 million) and the Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase ($40.25 million).”

Atlanta will look to compete, but their top priority right now could be to sign All-Pro Running Back Bijan Robinson.

The All-Pro Running Back recorded 1,478 yards rushing on 287 carries during the 2025 season. To add to this impressive stat, he recorded 79 catches for 820 yards racking up 2,298 scrimmage yards. Robinson has established himself as a threat both on the ground and receiving.

“Now, the Falcons likely will turn toward trying to extend another franchise skill player: running back Bijan Robinson, who is heading into his fourth NFL season,” Raimondi wrote. “The Falcons picked up Robinson’s fifth-year option for the 2027 season in April.”

Who’s Throwing to Drake London in 2026?

We still don’t know who the starting quarterback in 2026 for the Atlanta Falcons will be. Tua Tagovailoa has been the name that has stood during this offseason.

Alex Van Pelt, the Falcons’ quarterbacks coach, explained where the quarterback competition stands at this point in the offseason.

“It’s tough having a competition when both guys aren’t competing at the same level (physically),” Van Pelt said in an Atlanta Falcons article. “… [Michael Penix Jr.] has done a great job of getting himself to where he is right now. Really impressed to see him take 7-on-7 reps, but really, there is no competition until we can actually evaluate them equally.”

Michael Penix Jr.’s availability has been a question mark. We don’t know where he is physically, but we know he is trying to return Week 1 of the 2026 season. The question is will he be the starter?

An ACL injury can be one of the hardest injuries to come back from. Penix has yet to be cleared for 11-on-11 work.

“While Michael Penix Jr. has made good strides in his recovery from last year’s ACL injury, he has yet to be cleared for 11-on-11 action,” Will McFadden wrote in the Atlanta Falcons article. “Until Penix participates in every aspect of practice, it’s difficult to compare his performance with Tua Tagovailoa, who has been working with the starters in full-team periods.”