Falcons Give Key Update on Quarterback Competition After Minicamp

The Atlanta Falcons have wrapped up OTAs and Minicamp. Many are wondering where the quarterback competition stands between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr.

Alex Van Pelt, the Falcons’ quarterbacks coach, explained where the quarterback competition stands at this point in the offseason.

“It’s tough having a competition when both guys aren’t competing at the same level (physically),” Van Pelt said in an Atlanta Falcons article. “… [Michael Penix Jr.] has done a great job of getting himself to where he is right now. Really impressed to see him take 7-on-7 reps, but really, there is no competition until we can actually evaluate them equally.”

Michael Penix Jr. stated he aims to return Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. The Atlanta Falcons are being cautious with the young quarterback as he recovers.

Michael Penix Jr. ‘Making Good Strides’

Michael Penix Jr. is still doing what he can during practice. The 26-year-old is still a gunslinger.

“Michael Penix Jr. made some nice passes during 7-on-7 work, as well, finding wide receiver Casey Washington, running back Nathan Carter and wide receiver Dylan Drummond for touchdowns. It was the first time this spring during practices open to media when it was clear that Penix was working with the second-team offense,” Marc Raimondi wrote in an ESPN article.

An ACL injury can be one of the hardest injuries to come back from. Penix has yet to be cleared for 11-on-11 work.

“While Michael Penix Jr. has made good strides in his recovery from last year’s ACL injury, he has yet to be cleared for 11-on-11 action,” Will McFadden wrote in the Atlanta Falcons article. “Until Penix participates in every aspect of practice, it’s difficult to compare his performance with Tua Tagovailoa, who has been working with the starters in full-team periods.”

Kevin Stefanski said Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa will split reps during the offseason. The flip side is Tagovailoa will get first team reps heading into training camp next month. The former Miami Dolphins quarterback is already making an impact.

Tua Tagovailoa Shining in Practice

Penix’s injury could come back to bite him in the worst way. The longer he stays sidelined, the more Tagovailoa gains Kevin Stefanski’s trust as the first team’s quarterback. We can all be sure that Tua Tagovailoa getting all of these quality reps has Kevin Stefanski thinking heading into training camp.

Throughout social media, we’ve seen Tua Tagovailoa making some impressive throws during practice including one to Drake London during practice.

As you can see, a healthy Tua Tagovailoa is still one of the more accurate quarterbacks in the league.

Tua Tagovailoa played six seasons with the Miami Dolphins. His career has been up and down due to the injuries he has suffered including multiple concussions.

Nonetheless, the quarterback looks healthier than ever now. The quarterback has been excited to compete all offseason.

“If there’s no competition, I don’t think anyone’s getting better, in aspect of the field of work you’re in,” Tagovailoa said in an Atlanta Falcons article. “I am excited to be able to compete against [Penix], to compete with him, to be able to get to know my teammates on a personal level, knowing them from the outside in.”