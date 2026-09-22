Falcons Lose $81 Million Defensive Star to IR Before Packers

The Atlanta Falcons have another major problem to deal with before Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Atlanta placed starting cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. on injured reserve Tuesday after he suffered a groin injury during Sunday’s 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The move will sideline one of Atlanta’s most important defensive players for at least four games as the 0-2 Falcons try to stop their season from getting away from them.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the move Tuesday.

“The Falcons placed CB A.J. Terrell on injured reserve,” Pelissero wrote.

The Falcons later confirmed Terrell is dealing with a groin injury.

The timing couldn’t be much worse with Jordan Love and the Packers waiting Thursday at Lambeau Field.

Falcons Lose A.J. Terrell for at Least 4 Games

Terrell left Sunday’s loss to Carolina during the first quarter.

He was initially evaluated for a concussion and cleared testing, but the Falcons later ruled him out for the remainder of the game because of the groin injury.

Terrell had already been dealing with a shoulder issue entering Week 2. He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday before returning Friday and playing against the Panthers.

Now he’ll miss considerably more time.

NFL injured reserve rules require Terrell to miss at least four games, taking him out of Thursday’s matchup with Green Bay and creating another significant hole for a Falcons team already dealing with injuries across the roster.

The loss is even more significant considering Atlanta’s investment in Terrell.

The Falcons signed him to a four-year, $81 million extension in 2024 that included $65.8 million guaranteed. He carries a $13.5 million cap hit in 2026 and is earning $15 million in cash this season.

Terrell has started all 94 regular-season games he has played since Atlanta selected him No. 16 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Through two games this season, he has six tackles and two passes defensed.

Falcons Turn to C.J. Henderson Without Terrell

Atlanta turned to C.J. Henderson after Terrell left Sunday’s game.

Henderson played opposite Mike Hughes for the remainder of the blowout loss, and that could be the alignment the Falcons use while Terrell is unavailable.

The Falcons also have another option in Terrell’s younger brother, Avieon Terrell, who has primarily rotated at nickel but has experience playing outside.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich made it clear Tuesday just how significant the older Terrell’s absence is.

Ulbrich called Terrell the “best boundary corner in NFL,” according to AtlantaFalcons.com’s Tori McElhaney.

Still, Ulbrich said he “doesn’t feel any angst” about turning to Henderson, who has provided Atlanta with experienced depth in the secondary.

The Falcons also signed defensive lineman Zach Harrison from the practice squad to the 53-man roster in the corresponding move. Atlanta released center James Brockermeyer from the practice squad and signed offensive tackle Colby Sorsdal.

Terrell’s absence now becomes another issue Atlanta has to overcome during an already difficult start.

The Falcons have lost their first two games, including Sunday’s 31-point home defeat, and now travel to Green Bay on only four days of rest.

They’ll have to do it without the player Ulbrich considers the NFL’s best boundary corner.