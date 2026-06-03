Falcons’ 5-Foot-11 Rookie Could Push $18 Million Defender to Trade Block

The Atlanta Falcons took a massive step forward with their defense last season, improving a pass rush that had lacked production for several years. However, they still struggled in the secondary, allowing the eighth-worst 11.4 yards per reception in the NFL.

To help fix that problem, the Falcons used one of what ended up being six total draft picks in 2026 to select Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell in the second round at No. 48 overall.

The Falcons have high hopes for Terrell, who is the younger brother of cornerback AJ Terrell. But if the rookie begins proving himself early, that could put Mike Hughes on the trade block.

Falcons Rookie Could Make Mike Hughes Expendable

Terrell comes out of Clemson as one of the better cornerback prospects in the 2026 draft class. During his three years with the Tigers, he recorded three interceptions, 25 pass breakups, four sacks and eight forced fumbles. Pro Football Focus gave him an 83.5 overall grade in 2025, which ranked 37th among all cornerbacks.

While there are some concerns about his size at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, the talent and upside are clearly there.

That’s why Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes that if Terrell impresses during training camp, the Falcons could begin looking for trade partners for Hughes.

“If Terrell is impressive through training camp, he should be on the field alongside his brother in the secondary, which would make Mike Hughes expendable before the final roster cutdown date on August 30,” Moton wrote.

“Over the last two seasons with the Falcons, Hughes has started in 27 games. On the late-summer trade block, he could garner interest from cornerback-needy teams.”

The logic makes sense.

Atlanta invested significant draft capital in Terrell and will likely want to see him on the field sooner rather than later. If he proves capable of handling a starting role immediately, Hughes could become one of the more obvious trade candidates on the roster.

AJ Terrell Is Future For Falcons Over Mike Hughes

Hughes is a former first-round pick, selected No. 30 overall out of UCF by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 and then signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions the following offseason.

He has been with the Falcons since 2023 after initially signing a two-year contract. Last offseason, Atlanta re-signed Hughes to a three-year, $18 million extension that included $9.64 million guaranteed.

Hughes is set to earn a base salary of $3.32 million in 2026. If the Falcons were to trade him now after June 1, they would be left with only $1.6 million in dead cap spread over the next two years, according to Spotrac.

Unfortunately, Hughes hasn’t provided the impact Atlanta was hoping for in the secondary.

In 42 games with the Falcons, Hughes has recorded just one interception, which came last season. For his career, he has four interceptions and one touchdown.

After posting the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade of his career in 2024 at 71.9, Hughes saw a significant decline in 2025. His 58.6 grade ranked 72nd among 114 qualifying cornerbacks.

In the end, Hughes may become part of the larger plan being put together by the Falcons’ new regime — albeit via trade.

General manager Ian Cunningham has made it clear that he values draft capital. If Terrell proves ready for a major role, even a late-round draft pick in return could be enough incentive for Atlanta to move Hughes before the season begins.