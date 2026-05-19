Falcons Predicted To Make Move For Future ‘Household Name’ WR

It’s never too soon to think about the 2027 NFL Draft, even though this year’s event concluded just weeks ago. Nevertheless, the Atlanta Falcons are already receiving projections that might intrigue their fan base.

In one of the latest 2027 mock drafts featured by CBS Sports’ Mike Renner, he apparently believes the Falcons will not have a successful first season under new head coach Kevin Stefanski. Renner currently has Atlanta finishing with the No. 6 overall pick. With that selection, he projects the Falcons to land what could be one of the best players in next year’s draft class in Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman.

“Cam Coleman is a wildly explosive 6-foot-3, 200-pound wideout who spent the past two seasons stuck with poor quarterback play at Auburn,” Renner wrote. “That changes this year as he heads to Texas to pair with Arch Manning. He should be a household name by season’s end.”

Who Is Cam Coleman?

Coleman is a former consensus five-star prospect from Phenix City, Alabama, according to 247Sports. He originally signed with Auburn, where he spent the last two seasons. After entering the transfer portal during the winter, he ultimately landed with the Longhorns. With an NIL valuation of $2.9 million, Coleman was one of the most sought-after transfers in the most recent portal cycle.

While Coleman’s numbers may not fully reflect his reported value, he was clearly not operating in the ideal system at Auburn. Nor did he have consistent quarterback play. In 23 games, he totaled 95 receptions for 1,306 yards, averaging 14 yards per catch and scoring 13 touchdowns.

Now at a powerhouse program like Texas, which is expected to be among the favorites to win the SEC and contend for a national championship, Coleman could be in line for a breakout season. That is, of course, if Arch Manning lives up to even a fraction of the enormous expectations surrounding him.

Manning is coming off his first full season as a starter, one in which he struggled early but improved significantly as the year progressed. If he helps Coleman reach his full potential, the talented receiver could cement himself as a top first-round pick. And if the Falcons are in position to select him, it would be difficult to pass on.

Falcons Could Face Big Decisions At Wide Receiver

The Falcons are in an interesting situation at wide receiver.

First, WR1 Drake London is in line for a contract extension before the start of the 2026 season, and it likely will not come cheap. Second, Atlanta is still trying to identify the right complement opposite him.

The Falcons traded for Philadelphia Eagles receiver Jahan Dotson this offseason and also drafted Georgia speedster Zachariah Branch in the third round. While there is hope both players will prove valuable, neither is guaranteed to emerge as a true long-term WR2.

The bigger question, though, is what happens if the Falcons’ new regime under general manager Ian Cunningham and president of football Matt Ryan chooses not to extend London.

Presumably, that would mean Atlanta endured a difficult enough season to earn a top-10 pick, just as Renner projects. But if that happens, would the Falcons prioritize a quarterback over Coleman?

In Renner’s mock draft scenario, most of the top quarterbacks are already off the board before Atlanta selects at No. 6, including Arch Manning, Dante Moore and Drake Lindsey.

This is obviously nothing more than a way-too-early projection and perhaps an early wish list for the Falcons. Still, the thought of Coleman joining Bijan Robinson and Drake London in Atlanta is certainly an exciting one.