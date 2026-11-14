Falcons Get Big News Ahead of Week 10 Game Against Chiefs

The Atlanta Falcons have received a significant break before their home matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, and it involves one of the NFL’s most productive running backs.

Kansas City has ruled out Kenneth Walker III for Sunday’s game because of a groin injury, leaving the Chiefs without the centerpiece of their rushing attack. For a Falcons team trying to end a two-game losing streak, the timing is significant.

Chiefs Make Kenneth Walker Decision Ahead of Falcons Game

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Walker will sit after hurting his groin during Thursday’s practice.

“Chiefs are going to hold out RB Kenneth Walker for Sunday’s game at Atlanta after he injured his groin during Thursday’s practice, per source. The Chiefs, in the words of a source, ‘want to give him a week,'” Schefter wrote.

Walker missed Friday’s practice after reporting groin tightness and was initially listed as questionable. Kansas City later downgraded him to out.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Daniel Flick pointed out just how significant the absence is for Atlanta.

“The NFL’s second-leading rusher won’t play Sunday against the Falcons,” Flick wrote.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid had expressed caution when discussing Walker’s availability Friday, according to Yahoo Sports’ Sean Leahy.

“We’re not going to put him at risk,” Reid said.

The decision gives Walker more time to recover rather than potentially aggravating the injury. It also forces Kansas City to change its plans against Atlanta.

Falcons Avoid Showdown Between NFL’s Leading Rushers

Walker has rushed for 872 yards and seven touchdowns on 159 carries this season, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt. He also has 26 receptions for 172 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

His 109 rushing yards per game lead the NFL, while his overall rushing total ranks second behind Falcons star Bijan Robinson, who has 880 yards in nine games. Walker has played eight.

That means Sunday’s matchup was set to feature the league’s top two rushers. Instead, Atlanta won’t have to contend with the player who accounted for 102 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in Kansas City’s 35-12 win over the New York Jets.

The Chiefs signed Walker this offseason after he won Super Bowl LX MVP honors with Seattle. He has quickly become a major part of an offense averaging 137.8 rushing yards per game, fifth in the league.

Atlanta’s defense has allowed 118.8 rushing yards per game and 10 rushing touchdowns, ranking 17th against the run. Walker’s absence eases one challenge for a defense adjusting to the Jessie Bates III trade to Jacksonville at the deadline.

Chiefs Turn to Rookie Against Falcons After Kenneth Walker III Injury

With Walker unavailable, rookie Emmett Johnson is expected to lead Kansas City’s backfield.

Johnson has 111 rushing yards and one touchdown on 26 carries. He’s also been productive as a receiver, catching 14 passes for 237 yards and another touchdown.

The Chiefs have other availability questions at the position. Rookie Jaydn Ott was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, and Kansas City elevated Nate Carter from its practice squad.

That doesn’t mean the Falcons can ignore the rest of the Chiefs’ offense. Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 2,037 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Kansas City ranks second in the NFL with 384.1 total yards per game.

The Falcons enter Sunday’s game at 3-6 after a 34-17 loss to Cincinnati. The Chiefs are 6-2 and coming off their win over the Jets.

Atlanta will still have to deal with Mahomes, but it won’t have to stop Walker as well when the teams kick off at 1 p.m. ET.