Falcons Floated as Landing Spot for Super Bowl Champion Cut by Bills

The Atlanta Falcons suddenly have a decision to make at safety after trading Jessie Bates III, and one potential replacement comes with both a Super Bowl ring and a recent NFL suspension.

Bleacher Report has named veteran defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson as a possible fit for Atlanta. The former Buffalo Bills starter remains available after being released shortly after serving a one-game ban, although the circumstances behind his departure weren’t quite that simple.

Falcons Named Fit for C.J. Gardner-Johnson After Bates Trade

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton included Gardner-Johnson among his top bargain free agents following the trade deadline, pointing to Atlanta’s need for secondary help after sending Bates to Jacksonville.

“He brings tremendous value to a secondary with his versatility,” Moton wrote.

Gardner-Johnson has lined up at deep safety, closer to the line of scrimmage and in the slot throughout his career. Moton also cautioned against treating him as a permanent solution.

“Teams interested in Gardner-Johnson should view him as a short-term rental,” Moton wrote.

The 28-year-old has recorded 396 tackles, 57 passes defended, 21 interceptions and seven sacks in his NFL career. He also helped Philadelphia win Super Bowl LIX following the 2024 season.

Before his release, Gardner-Johnson started all six of his appearances with Buffalo, playing about 90% of the defensive snaps. He finished with 26 tackles, two passes defended and an interception.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Was Released After NFL Suspension

Buffalo released Gardner-Johnson shortly after he finished serving a one-game suspension for spitting at an opponent during a game against Las Vegas. The NFL announced the punishment for unsportsmanlike conduct, and Gardner-Johnson missed Buffalo’s game against Baltimore.

But the suspension reportedly wasn’t the primary reason Buffalo moved on.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported that the team had grown frustrated with Gardner-Johnson’s inconsistent play and costly mistakes. Buffalo also liked what it saw from Damar Hamlin while Gardner-Johnson was out.

Moton raised similar questions about the veteran’s locker-room fit and temperament. Gardner-Johnson hasn’t spent more than three seasons with any one team and has played for a different club each season since 2022.

His ability to contribute at multiple spots could still make him appealing to an Atlanta defense that now has one fewer established starter. There has been no report that the Falcons have contacted Gardner-Johnson or plan to sign him.

Kevin Stefanski Already Has Falcons Safety Plan

Atlanta received a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-rounder for Bates, who had started all 60 games since joining the Falcons in 2023. His departure leaves Xavier Watts, DeMarcco Hellams and Sydney Brown as the team’s three listed safeties on the active roster.

Watts led all NFL rookies with five interceptions last season and finished fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, giving Atlanta an established playmaker at one safety spot.

Coach Kevin Stefanski has already expressed confidence in Hellams.

“DeMarrco is the next man up that we feel really good about,” Stefanski said, according to Falcons.com’s Will McFadden.

Stefanski also mentioned Billy Bowman Jr., who played safety in college before working at nickel for Atlanta. Brown has experience at both positions, giving the Falcons different ways to replace some of Bates’ responsibilities.

As Stefanski explained after the trade, Atlanta is trying to balance its immediate needs with building for the future.

Gardner-Johnson would bring experience without requiring another trade or surrendering draft picks. But his recent suspension and the concerns surrounding his play are part of the decision Atlanta would have to weigh.