Falcons $3 Million Defender Called Team’s ‘Biggest Surprise’

The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand to a one-year, $3 million deal in March. That may not have moved the needle too much for the fanbase at the time, but months later, Hand has become one of the more talked-about names coming out of minicamp in Flowery Branch.

According to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Hand has quickly solidified himself as a key player on Atlanta’s defensive line this spring — one that needs to improve its run defense after finishing below average in that category in 2025.

Da’Shawn Hand Earns ‘Kingpin’ Nickname From Falcons DL Coach

Defensive line coach Nate Ollie has given Hand the nickname “Kingpin,” calling him the “final boss” of the unit, per Raimondi. Hand arrived as a partial replacement for David Onyemata, who departed for the New York Jets in free agency after three seasons with Atlanta.

“The signing of Hand, 30, did not make a ton of headlines, but he has quickly solidified himself this spring as a key player on a line that needs to improve in stopping the run. He has even earned himself the nickname ‘Kingpin’ from defensive line coach Nate Ollie as the “final boss” of the unit,” Raimondi wrote.

Hand spoke to reporters after minicamp last week about adjusting to coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s more aggressive, attack-first scheme.

“You gotta use your athleticism, so it’s just been a blessing just to do that. A different playing style. I’m used to playing in like, react, attack, and kind of playing on blocks, but here, we get off, and you blow the play up. I’m really liking that being, just wrecking shop and being a wrecking ball out there,” Hand said, via Sports Illustrated’s Scott Kennedy.

The 30-year-old brings eight NFL seasons of experience across the Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, and Los Angeles Chargers.

His 2025 season with the Chargers was his best — a career-high 13 starts, 29 tackles, five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in a year that ended in the AFC Wild Card round. For his career he has 131 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and four forced fumbles across 77 games.

Ulbrich has been vocal about the importance of the defensive line all offseason. The Falcons set a franchise record with 57 sacks in 2025, largely driven by interior linemen, but run defense remained an issue that new GM Ian Cunningham made a priority to address.

Atlanta also added Azeez Qjulari, Samson Ebukam and Darnay Holmes in free agency. Linebackers Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins were drafted, along with and defensive tackle Anterio Thompson.

What’s Next for Da’Shawn Hand Falcons Defensive Line Ahead of Training Camp?

Hand is also expected to factor into the competition with Ruke Orhorhoro, a 2024 second-round pick out of Clemson who has struggled to establish himself through his first two NFL seasons. If Orhorhoro doesn’t take a step forward in Year 3, Hand’s role on the interior stands to grow.

The Falcons open training camp July 29 at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, with the first preseason game set for August 14 at home against the Denver Broncos. That’s when Hand will most likely get his first extended opportunity to show whether the spring momentum carries over.