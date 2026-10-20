Falcons-Colts Trade Idea Lands Atlanta 2 First-Round Playmakers

The Atlanta Falcons have already shown they’re willing to make a major move for a player they want in the first round. A new projection has them doing something even more ambitious next April.

Atlanta is coming off a 31-23 loss to the Chicago Bears and sits at 2-4 under Kevin Stefanski. But rather than address one need, the latest CBS Sports projection gives the Falcons two potential impact players: one to chase quarterbacks and another to catch passes from Michael Penix Jr.

The idea brings back memories of the 2025 draft, when Atlanta traded back into the first round. There’s a major question this time, though: Where would the extra pick come from?

Falcons Predicted to Land Dylan Stewart and Cam Coleman

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards projected the Falcons to select South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart at No. 9 overall and Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman at No. 15 in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Stewart, listed at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, was ranked the No. 3 prospect overall and top edge rusher in the projection. Edwards described him as “explosive and bendy working through the arc,” while acknowledging that his technique still needs work.

Stewart’s season hasn’t been straightforward. A back injury delayed his debut, and South Carolina suspended him after an incident in its September loss to Alabama. He missed the Kentucky game before returning against Florida on Oct. 10.

Coleman, meanwhile, would give Atlanta another big target alongside Drake London. The 6-foot-3, 204-pound Texas junior has 20 catches for 336 yards and six touchdowns through six games this season after transferring from Auburn.

Edwards acknowledged Atlanta has more pressing needs but pointed to Coleman’s body control and the possibility of pairing him with London in a receiver tandem reminiscent of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Atlanta also has rookie Zachariah Branch to develop.

There is a catch to this two-player scenario. The projection lists Atlanta twice in the first round without detailing how it obtains another selection. The Indianapolis Colts’ pick shown in the same projection belongs to the New York Jets through the Sauce Gardner trade, not the Falcons.

Falcons’ 2025 First-Round Trade Offers Familiar Comparison

Atlanta did something similar in 2025, selecting Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker at No. 15 before moving back into the first round for Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. at No. 26.

That move came at a price. The Falcons sent the Los Angeles Rams their 2025 second- and seventh-round picks and their 2026 first-rounder while receiving No. 26 and a third-round selection in return.

But that decision belonged to the previous front office. New general manager Ian Cunningham has been vocal about wanting more chances to add young talent rather than spending multiple selections on one player.

“I love picks, man,” Cunningham said during his introductory news conference, as detailed by Falcons.com’s Tori McElhaney.

He later said he wanted 2026 to be the final year Atlanta entered a draft with only five selections. That philosophy doesn’t rule out a trade up, but acquiring a second first-rounder would require meaningful compensation.

Stewart could address a premium defensive position, while Coleman would add another receiving option to an offense already featuring London, Branch and Bijan Robinson. Both would be intriguing additions.

Getting both, however, is more complicated than writing two names on a draft card. And under Cunningham, the cost of repeating Atlanta’s aggressive 2025 strategy may be the biggest obstacle.