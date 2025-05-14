Falcons’ First-Rounder ‘Under Most Pressure’ for Immediate Impact

The Atlanta Falcons prioritized their defensive front during last month’s draft, selecting two edge rushers in the first round. After selecting Jalon Walker at No. 15, the Falcons traded back into the first round, giving up what some considered to be significant capital, to select James Pearce Jr. at No. 26.

The team at Pro Football Focus describes Pearce, who will not turn 22 until Week 6 of the 2025-26 season, as “the kind of athlete with the production and disruption scores you don’t let out of the first round.” “His twitchy movements show difference-making NFL traits that can be situational at worst and All-Pro at best,” they continue.

Despite all the physical tools, Bleacher Report‘s Damian Parson named the Falcons’ first-rounder as one of the five rookies under the most pressure to perform immediately in 2025.

Sending a ‘Premium Pick’ in 2026 Could Backfire

Parson ranked Pearce as No. 4 on the list of rookies under the most pressure to perform in 2025, pointing to the draft capital – Atlanta’s 2026 first-round pick – that the Falcons sent to the Los Angeles Rams in the trade. Pearce was preceded on Parson’s list by Tennessee Titans No. 1 overall pick quarterback Cam Ward, New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough – who is expected to compete for the starting job following the surprise retirement of Derek Carr – and New York Giants No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter. “Another reason pressure will be on Pearce is that the Falcons traded back into the first round to select him, but sent their first-round pick for 2026 to the Los Angeles Rams in the deal,” writes Parson. “Factoring in the off-field concerns, sending a premium draft pick for the following year left Falcons’ fans scratching their heads.”

Falcons’ Leadership Feels Comfortable With Pearce, Despite Off-Field Rumors

During the draft process, Pearce was considered a “divisive figure,” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler reports that sources told ESPN that he “was off multiple teams’ draft boards” due to “maturity concerns.”

But during their press conference following the first round of the draft, Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris tried to assuage any concerns that fans would have about his character.

“We’re about as thorough and detailed as you can possibly be,” Fontenot said. “We spent a lot of time with him personally, everybody surrounded with him, and it was truly an exhaustive process. And that’s what makes us feel good about our culture and everything we are.”

The Pro Football Focus team would agree with the Falcons’ evaluation, saying he has “one of the quickest first steps you’ll see of any rusher in this class and others.”

“His feet fire fast, as do his hands,” writes the Pro Football Focus team. “He can knock away offensive linemen’s punches and has incredibly quick club, swipe and rip moves to get around the outside shoulder.”