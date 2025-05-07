Insider Sends Warning to Falcons Over Bold Draft Move

The Atlanta Falcons made a bang in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, as they followed up their selection of defensive end Jalon Walker with the No. 15 pick by trading back into the first round to select another defensive end, James Pearce Jr., with the No. 26 pick. The move drew a lot of attention in the moment, and with the draft in the rearview mirror now, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN warned the team about this move.

Many folks applauded the Falcons decision to pick Walker, as he was considered one of the safest players available in the draft, and he fell to them at the No. 15 pick after he was initially expected to be a top 10 selection. Trading back into the first round required Atlanta to give up some serious draft capital, though, and there are some serious questions surrounding Pearce that could result in this move backfiring for the Falcons.

Why Falcons James Pearce Jr. Move Could Backfire

In order to acquire the No. 26 pick, Atlanta gave up their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, in addition to a second rounder and a seventh rounder in the 2025 draft, with a 2025 third-round pick also going their way. The decision to give up their 2026 first-round pick was a head scratcher right off the bat, as the Falcons have some serious question marks on their roster, the biggest of them being at the quarterback position, where the unproven Michael Penix Jr. is set to start.

Furthermore, Atlanta also used this pick to address a position they shored up just 11 picks earlier. The Falcons certainly could use all the pass-rushing help they can get, but was it really worth all that draft capital to move up and land Pearce after they just added Walker? Only time will tell, but this was the second year in a row where the front office made a shocking first round decision, as their selection of Penix in 2024 was the most surprising pick of the draft.

To make things even worse, there are some character concerns surrounding Pearce. While Fowler admits that Pearce has star potential, he was quick to note that several teams removed Pearce from their draft boards entirely due to worries about his maturity, which only makes the Falcons bold first-round move all the more confusing.

“Pearce was considered a divisive figure in the draft process. Sources told ESPN that Pearce was off multiple teams’ draft boards because of maturity concerns,” Fowler wrote for ESPN.

Falcons Hoping James Pearce Jr. Pick Pans Out

When he’s focused and on the field, Pearce has the potential to be a game-wrecker for the Falcons. He led the SEC with 10 sacks in 2023, and he followed his breakout campaign up with another strong season in 2024, as he racked up 7.5 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss. Pairing him with Walker should provide Atlanta with a serious boost on their defensive line.

But when looking at the concerns surrounding Pearce and the price the team paid to move up to get him, it’s fair to wonder whether or not the team will end up regretting this move. For now, the Falcons are rolling into the new season expecting big things from their star rookie duo of Pearce and Walker.