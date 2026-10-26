Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. Draws Telling Long-Term Prediction From NFL Insider

The Atlanta Falcons are still trying to climb out of their early-season hole, but Sunday’s 29-20 win over the previously unbeaten San Francisco 49ers raised a bigger question about their future.

Michael Penix Jr. threw three touchdowns against a defense that hadn’t allowed much through six games. One NFL insider believes the win could change the conversation about Atlanta’s future at quarterback.

Michael Penix Jr. Draws New Falcons Franchise QB Outlook

In his Week 7 takeaways, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer suggested Penix is moving closer to becoming Atlanta’s long-term starter.

“I’m not sure if Michael Penix Jr. is going to be the Falcons’ starter for next five or 10 years, but that door is certainly opening,” Breer wrote.

Breer pointed to the opponent. San Francisco came in 6-0 and had held four of its first six opponents to 17 points or fewer. The 49ers also limited Bijan Robinson to 63 yards on 20 carries, putting more on Penix.

Penix completed 25 of 34 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He connected with Nick Muse from one yard out, Kyle Pitts from five yards and Drake London on a 21-yard score in the fourth quarter. Penix completed 11 consecutive passes in the first half after missing his opening throw, and he was never sacked. Atlanta also forced four turnovers, helping end its two-game losing streak.

In five starts this season, Penix is 96-of-144 passing for 1,157 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception, with a 109.1 passer rating. Atlanta has won three of those five games after losing its first two with Penix unavailable.

Kevin Stefanski Explains Michael Penix Jr.’s Progress

Penix’s production has also come after a lengthy recovery from the third ACL surgery of his career. He wasn’t cleared for 11-on-11 practice until late August, leaving little time to learn Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

Stefanski credited the quarterback’s work behind the scenes when he spoke with Breer after Sunday’s win.

“I’ll tell you, he’s a very, very diligent person,” Stefanski said. “And even going back to the spring, where he’s not taking team reps, he’s doing everything in his power to learn the new system. He’s doing everything in his power to get his body right. And then we’re just following the lead of the medical team, and he does a little bit more here, a little more there. But all the while, working to get ready to play.

“Now, I didn’t know when he was going to get cleared. We didn’t know when that time was going to come. But he works like a crazy man to get his body right, to get his mind right.”

Stefanski also credited offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt for helping Penix prepare. He singled out the London touchdown as an example of the quarterback’s development. Penix used his eyes to move safety Malik Mustapha to the right before coming back left to London, opening room for the receiver’s route.

“High-level stuff right there,” Stefanski said.

A 2024 first-round pick, Penix spent much of the summer rehabbing while Atlanta prepared for the season with other quarterbacks. Cooper Rush started after Tua Tagovailoa was injured early in Week 1.

With consecutive three-touchdown games and a 3-2 record as a starter, Penix has given Stefanski a far different quarterback situation from the one he faced in the season opener.