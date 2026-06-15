Falcons Get Surprising James Pearce Jr. Update Ahead of Minicamp: Report

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. may be back with the team for mandatory minicamp this week.

According to FOX 5, Pearce is expected to be in attendance when the Falcons begin mandatory minicamp. However, a team spokesman told FOX 5 that the organization could not confirm that information at this time.

Pearce’s status has been a talking point this offseason after he was away from voluntary workouts while dealing with his legal situation in Florida.

Pearce entered a felony pretrial diversion program in Miami, which would result in his charges being dropped if he completes the one-year plan.

James Pearce Jr. Could Add New Layer to Falcons Minicamp

The Falcons will officially begin their three-day mandatory minicamp Tuesday and run through Thursday, June 18.

If Pearce is indeed present, it will add another storyline to a week that was already expected to draw plenty of attention.

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall recently wrote that Pearce’s status would become much more significant once Atlanta reached mandatory workouts.

“The Falcons have been able to sidestep the question of James Pearce Jr.’s return so far this offseason because OTA attendance isn’t mandatory,” Kendall wrote. “That gets harder, though, in mandatory minicamp. If Pearce is not there, it will be notable, and there’s no tidy way for Atlanta to handle it.”

Pearce has not been convicted of a crime, and the NFL has not announced any disciplinary action. Kendall also noted the league is unlikely to make a decision during the offseason.

Once the regular season arrives, the NFL could suspend Pearce, place him on the commissioner’s exempt list, wait for a final resolution in the case or choose not to discipline him at all.

“If Pearce is going to play again in Atlanta, the uncomfortable part of the process — reintegrating him into the locker room, where he will certainly be asked about the incident — will have to happen at some point,” Kendall wrote.

Falcons Continue Navigating Pearce Situation

Pearce officially entered the pretrial diversion program after being accused in a February incident involving former girlfriend and Los Angeles Sparks star Rickea Jackson.

Under the agreement, Pearce must complete a year-long program that includes therapy sessions, avoid all contact with Jackson and pass NFL-administered drug tests. If he complies with the requirements, the criminal charges against him will be dismissed.

The NFL is still conducting its own investigation, and no timeline has been provided regarding a potential ruling.

Meanwhile, Atlanta is continuing to prepare for the season regardless of Pearce’s availability.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich recently suggested the Falcons are focused on the players currently on the field.

“Whether a guy gets fined or hurt, there are always so many things at play at this level,” Ulbrich said. “The guys that are here today are the ones we’re going to ride with and develop and feature. We’re just going to coach the guys we have the best we can and go from there.”

Atlanta invested heavily in Pearce when it selected him with the No. 26 overall pick after trading away its 2026 first-round pick to move up in the draft.

The rookie rewarded that decision immediately, leading both the Falcons and all NFL rookies with 10.5 sacks during his first season.

Whether Pearce is on the field Tuesday will provide the next clue about how Atlanta plans to handle one of its most closely watched situations heading into training camp.