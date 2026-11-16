Falcons Exposed by Chiefs Star in Telling Admission After Ugly Loss

The Atlanta Falcons had enough problems moving the football in Sunday’s 35-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Now a Chiefs defender has confirmed that Atlanta may have been giving away its plays before the snap.

Right tackle Jawaan Taylor’s stance became a topic during the CBS broadcast, with former NFL star J.J. Watt pointing out a difference between Taylor’s positioning on running and passing plays. Kansas City defensive end George Karlaftis later confirmed the Chiefs had noticed the same tendency while preparing for the game.

Chiefs’ George Karlaftis Confirms Jawaan Taylor Pre-Snap Tell

Speaking with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Ken Sugiura after the game, Karlaftis acknowledged that Taylor’s pre-snap positioning had caught his attention before Sunday.

“I talked to J.J. (Watt) about it earlier in the week. He & I know exactly what we were talking about. We kind of noticed that on film, just to keep it at that,” Karlaftis said.

Watt demonstrated the issue on CBS by comparing Taylor’s right-foot position and hand placement before snaps. During one replay, Michael Penix Jr. appeared to change the call from a pass to a run, and Taylor adjusted his stance accordingly.

The distinction potentially gave defenders a clue about what Atlanta planned to do before the ball was snapped. Karlaftis’ account establishes that Kansas City spotted the pattern on film, although it doesn’t prove the Chiefs knew every play in advance.

Kevin Stefanski Responds to Falcons’ Offensive Tendencies

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about the tell following the loss.

“Every team has tendencies; we’re aware of ours,” Stefanski said, according to Sugiura.

Taylor’s afternoon featured problems beyond his stance. He was called for two false starts, one in the first quarter and another in the third, with both penalties helping derail possessions.

The third-quarter penalty was particularly costly. Atlanta had gained 20 yards on consecutive Bijan Robinson runs before Taylor jumped on second-and-4 near midfield. The Falcons then lost yardage on the next play, threw incomplete on third down and punted.

Karlaftis, who frequently lined up across from Taylor, finished with 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits and a pass defended. He also praised his former teammate afterward, describing their matchup as a competitive battle in which both players won individual snaps.

The Falcons managed only three points and 186 yards through three quarters. They finished with 370 total yards, but went 5-for-16 on third down and converted just one of five red-zone opportunities.

Jawaan Taylor’s Chiefs Reunion Adds to Falcons’ Problems

Taylor spent three seasons in Kansas City before signing with Atlanta as a free agent in April. The Falcons brought him in following longtime right tackle Kaleb McGary’s retirement, needing an experienced replacement opposite Jake Matthews.

His role is particularly important with left-handed quarterback Penix behind center. The right tackle is responsible for protecting Penix’s blind side, making dependable pass protection essential.

But Sunday’s matchup with Taylor’s former team turned into another difficult afternoon for the Atlanta offense. Penix was sacked three times, while the Falcons committed nine penalties for 65 yards and fell to 3-7 with their third straight loss.

Atlanta enters its bye week before facing Minnesota. For Stefanski and his staff, Taylor’s stance and the communication of offensive play calls are now another issue to address before the Falcons return to the field.