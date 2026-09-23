Falcons’ $64 Million Star Floated as Trade Chip for 49ers, Lions

The Atlanta Falcons have much bigger problems than the NFL trade deadline after an 0-2 start. If the losing continues, though, one of the franchise’s best defensive players could become part of that conversation.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox placed Jessie Bates III on his updated trade block entering Week 3, projecting a conditional 2027 fourth-round pick as the return. Knox also identified the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers as potential suitors.

For Atlanta, the entire idea may hinge on what happens next with Michael Penix Jr. and an offense that has yet to find its footing.

Falcons’ Jessie Bates III Floated as Potential Trade Chip

Bates isn’t an obvious player for Atlanta to shop. He has been one of the Falcons’ most dependable defenders since signing a four-year, $64.02 million contract in 2023, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported at the time, and he has openly said he wants to finish his career with the organization.

Still, his contract expires after the 2026 season, which gives Atlanta a decision to make if the season continues sliding. So, sending him to a contender like the 49ers or Lions would make sense.

“If Penix cannot right the proverbial ship, though, Atlanta may start selling off veterans in preparation for the 2027 draft,” Knox wrote.

That possibility has become more relevant after two ugly weeks. Atlanta followed a 20-13 loss to Pittsburgh with a 34-3 home loss to Carolina, dropping to 0-2. The Falcons have yet to run an offensive play in the red zone this season.

Penix will make his 2026 debut Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers, giving Atlanta its first look at the quarterback it hopes can settle the offense after Cooper Rush started the first two games.

Knox argued that a quick turnaround with Penix could remove Bates from trade consideration. If it doesn’t, the Falcons would have to decide whether keeping a 29-year-old star on an expiring contract makes more sense than adding another 2027 draft asset.

Bates has given Atlanta plenty of reasons to want the former.

Jessie Bates III Wants to Retire With Falcons

Bates started all 17 games in 2025 and recorded 97 tackles, three interceptions and six passes defended. Pro Football Reference credited opposing quarterbacks with only a 73.7 passer rating when targeting him in coverage.

Through two games this season, he has 12 tackles. He has also intercepted 13 passes since joining Atlanta in 2023, including six in his first season with the team.

His future was already a topic before the season.

AtlantaFalcons.com’s Tori McElhaney reported in April that Bates had not been approached by the new front office about an extension. Bates left no ambiguity about what he wants.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Bates said when asked whether he wanted to stay in Atlanta. “I want to retire as a Falcon. I have a beautiful house here, a beautiful family. My family loves it here. Why would I not want to be a Falcon?”

That makes the trade speculation less about Bates wanting out and more about what Atlanta could decide if 2026 gets away from it.

Knox listed Detroit and San Francisco as the teams that could make sense. Both entered the season with playoff expectations, while Atlanta’s immediate direction remains tied to whether Penix can help stabilize an offense that has dragged the team through two weeks.

A conditional fourth-round pick would not be an overwhelming return for one of Atlanta’s most accomplished players. But if the Falcons reach November without a realistic path back into contention and without an extension for Bates, the conversation changes.

For now, Thursday night in Green Bay may be the first checkpoint.