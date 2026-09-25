Falcons Get Revealing Kevin Stefanski-Michael Penix Report After Packers Win

The Atlanta Falcons needed something to change after an 0-2 start that featured just 16 points and zero red-zone snaps.

Kevin Stefanski apparently believed Michael Penix Jr. could be the answer.

Sure enough, he was right.

Penix made his 2026 debut Thursday night at Lambeau Field and helped Atlanta produce by far its best offensive performance of the young season, beating the Green Bay Packers 35-14. Afterward, a new report revealed just how strongly Stefanski believed Penix could bring together what the Falcons had been building behind the scenes.

Kevin Stefanski Had Strong Michael Penix Jr. Belief Before Win

The confidence wasn’t something Stefanski only expressed after watching Penix lead Atlanta to its first win.

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that Stefanski had been telling people inside the Falcons’ building what he expected from Penix before Thursday night’s game.

“Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski was heard telling folks in the building he felt like Michael Penix was going to “pull everything together” they’ve been working on leading into tonight’s game vs the Packers, per league source. This was a very important victory for Stefanski—particularly since he discussed how he felt like he could improve Penix in his interview with Atlanta, the source repeatedly said.”

Penix didn’t start perfectly. His third pass of the night was intercepted by Xavier McKinney, and Atlanta came away empty on its opening possession.

He settled in quickly after that.

Penix completed 18 of 25 passes for 256 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He connected with Austin Hooper for a 5-yard touchdown late in the second quarter and also converted a two-point attempt in the fourth.

Atlanta finished with 498 total yards after managing 499 combined yards over its first two games.

The Falcons also rushed for 244 yards. Bijan Robinson accounted for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries, while Drake London caught nine passes for 194 yards.

Michael Penix Jr. Helps Deliver Stefanski’s First Falcons Win

The performance looked nothing like the offense Atlanta put on the field during its first two games.

Cooper Rush started losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers while Penix continued working back from the torn ACL that ended his 2025 season. Atlanta scored 13 points in Week 1 and only three in Week 2, with Rush committing five turnovers across the two games.

Penix’s return changed the offense immediately, even with the early interception.

Atlanta scored on five of its next six meaningful possessions after the turnover, building a 24-7 advantage by late in the third quarter. The Falcons controlled the ball for more than 37 minutes and ran 41 times compared with only nine rushing attempts for Green Bay.

“Tommy (Rees) did a great job of giving him some concepts that he’s really comfortable with. And then, you know, Mike made great decisions with the ball,” Stefanski said, per SI’s Darius Hayes.

The win carried added weight for both Stefanski and Penix.

Stefanski arrived in Atlanta after the Falcons fired Raheem Morris and was hired in part to fix an offense that had struggled to find stability at quarterback. According to Anderson’s source, improving Penix was specifically part of the case Stefanski made during his interview for the job.

Thursday was the first real look at what that partnership might become.

One game won’t settle whether Penix is Atlanta’s long-term answer. But after two weeks in which almost nothing worked offensively, his return produced 35 points, nearly 500 yards and Stefanski’s first Falcons victory.

For one night, what Stefanski thought Penix could pull together looked a lot more tangible.