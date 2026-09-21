Falcons Get Painful Kirk Cousins Reminder Following Raiders Victory

The Atlanta Falcons spent the offseason moving on from Kirk Cousins. But are they regretting their that decision now?

Cousins led the Las Vegas Raiders to a 26-14 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, improving his new team to 2-0 while extending his own winning streak that started in Atlanta last December.

The timing couldn’t look much worse for the Falcons.

Atlanta fell to 0-2 with a 34-3 home loss to the Carolina Panthers earlier Sunday. Cooper Rush was benched after throwing two interceptions, rookie Jack Strand threw another pick that was returned for a touchdown, and Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. were both unavailable.

Meanwhile, Atlanta is still paying most of Cousins’ salary.

Kirk Cousins Extends Winning Streak That Started With Falcons

92.9 The Game’s Joe Patrick made sure to point out Cousins’ recent success after the Raiders win on Sunday.

“Kirk Cousins has won his last six starts, going back to his 4-0 finish with the Falcons last year.”

Cousins completed 19 of 29 passes for 253 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against the Chargers. Through two starts with Las Vegas, he has thrown for 413 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Raiders are 2-0 for the first time since 2021.

Cousins’ streak started after an uneven 2025 season with Atlanta. Penix opened the year as the starter, but a torn ACL in November put Cousins back under center for the final seven games.

Atlanta lost three of Cousins’ first four starts after he returned, then closed the season with four straight wins over Tampa Bay, Arizona, the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans.

Cousins finished 2025 with a 5-3 starting record, completing 61.7% of his passes for 1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

It still wasn’t enough to keep him in Atlanta.

Falcons Still Paying Kirk Cousins Amid QB Problems

Cousins originally joined Atlanta in March 2024 on a four-year, $180 million contract containing $100 million guaranteed. The Falcons then drafted Penix No. 8 overall weeks later, beginning an awkward two-year quarterback situation.

Cousins was benched for Penix late in the 2024 season after a five-game stretch in which he threw nine interceptions and only one touchdown. He spent most of 2025 as Penix’s backup before the knee injury put him back in the lineup.

The new Falcons leadership released Cousins in March with a post-June 1 designation.

Atlanta didn’t escape the bill.

NFL.com’s Nick Shook reported Cousins will receive $20 million fully guaranteed for 2026, with Las Vegas responsible for only $1.3 million. Atlanta is paying the remaining $18.7 million.

The Falcons also carry $22.5 million in dead cap from Cousins in 2026 and another $12.5 million in 2027. That’s $35 million in dead-cap charges spread across two seasons after moving on.

That financial baggage looks particularly painful while Atlanta searches for stability at quarterback.

Rush completed 10 of 17 passes for 86 yards with two interceptions in Sunday’s loss before Strand replaced him. Strand went 8-of-15 for 59 yards with an interception.

Tagovailoa missed the game with an oblique injury, while Penix was ruled out as he continues working back from ACL surgery.

Cousins isn’t Atlanta’s quarterback anymore.

But between the money the Falcons are still paying him and his six consecutive wins, he hasn’t exactly disappeared from their quarterback story.