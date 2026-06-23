Falcons Reward Kyle Pitts With Historic New Contract

The Atlanta Falcons have officially made their long-term commitment to Kyle Pitts.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Falcons and Pitts agreed Tuesday to a three-year, $54 million contract extension that includes $36 million fully guaranteed.

The deal is significant beyond Atlanta, as Schefter reported it is now the largest three-year contract for a tight end in NFL history.

Pitts was represented by David Mulugheta of Athletes First and Andre Odom.

Kyle Pitts Contract Extension Coming As Surprise From Falcons

The extension comes after months of uncertainty surrounding Pitts’ future with the organization.

Not long ago, the 25-year-old signed his franchise tag for the 2026 season, which was set to pay him just over $15 million. At the time, questions remained about whether Atlanta would pursue a long-term extension or potentially revisit trade discussions before the Nov. 3 deadline.

Instead, the Falcons have now solidified Pitts as a centerpiece of their offense for years to come.

Atlanta selected Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he immediately rewarded the franchise by becoming just the second rookie tight end in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards.

However, consistency from the former first-rounder has become difficult throughout his career.

Pitts has battled injuries over the years and saw his production fluctuate as the Falcons navigated multiple quarterback changes and coaching changes.

In 78 games, he’s recorded 284 receptions for 3,579 yards and 15 touchdowns.

With his extension, though, Atlanta clearly believes his best football remains ahead of him.

Falcons Continue Investing in Offensive Core

The extension also continues a clear trend for Atlanta this offseason.

The Falcons have prioritized keeping some of their biggest offensive stars in place for the foreseeable future.

Earlier this offseason, Atlanta signed wide receiver Drake London to a four-year, $141.05 million extension. His $35.25 million average annual value makes him the NFL’s third-highest-paid wide receiver.

The Falcons could soon turn their attention toward running back Bijan Robinson.

Robinson, who is entering his fourth NFL season, has quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s top running backs and appears to be another obvious extension candidate.

Keeping the trio of Pitts, London and Robinson together would give Atlanta three cornerstone offensive players entering the prime years of their careers.

If Robinson is indeed next in line, the Falcons still have to figure out their quarterback situation for the future, though.

The Falcons will head into training camp with a competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, and while the organization hopes one of the two can establish himself as the long-term answer, there are still plenty of questions surrounding the position.

That uncertainty only makes Atlanta’s commitment to its offensive playmakers more important.

Whether it is Penix, Tagovailoa or eventually another quarterback altogether — perhaps a top pick from the 2027 draft — the Falcons are ensuring their roster is built around a strong foundation of skill-position talent.

By locking up Pitts and London while potentially preparing to do the same with Robinson, Atlanta is making sure whoever is under center will have one of the league’s better collections of offensive weapons at his disposal.

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