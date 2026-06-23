Falcons Get Mac Jones Trade Pitch Amid Michael Penix, Tua Tagovailoa Questions

The Atlanta Falcons have spent the better part of the last five seasons hovering around mediocrity, posting either seven or eight wins every year between 2021 and 2025, not to mention void of a playoff berth in the last eight years.

Now entering training camp, Atlanta once again has questions at quarterback.

The Falcons will hold a competition between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr., but Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes another option could emerge if the team is still hovering around the .500 mark by the Nov. 3 trade deadline.

Moton recently suggested Atlanta should consider making a move for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones, citing both the uncertainty surrounding the Falcons’ current quarterbacks and Jones’ affordability.

The idea may sound surprising on the surface, but Atlanta’s quarterback situation hardly feels settled entering the 2026 season.

Falcons Urged To Pursue Mac Jones In 49ers Trade

Moton pointed to the injury histories of both Penix and Tagovailoa as one of the biggest reasons Atlanta could become a potential suitor for Jones.

Penix has dealt with multiple injuries dating back to his college career, while Tagovailoa’s durability concerns have followed him throughout his NFL tenure.

There’s also the matter of production.

Last season, Penix struggled with his accuracy, completing fewer than 60 percent of his passes in four of his nine starts.

Tagovailoa enjoyed a breakout 2023 Pro Bowl campaign in which he led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards while throwing 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. However, he has not approached that level of production over the past two seasons.

As a result, Moton believes Atlanta should be aggressive if it remains stuck in the middle of the NFC playoff picture.

“If Atlanta is again around the .500 mark before the trade deadline, it should make an offer for Jones,” Moton wrote.

Jones also carries an affordable price tag.

The former first-round pick is playing on a one-year deal with a $1.4 million base salary, making him an inexpensive addition for a Falcons team that could be searching for stability under center.

Moton also noted Jones would provide a more durable option than either Penix or Tagovailoa.

By Week 1, Jones will be the same age as Tagovailoa and only two years older than Penix despite entering his sixth NFL season.

Mac Jones Sounds Comfortable Remaining With 49ers

Whether the Falcons pursue Jones could also depend on San Francisco’s willingness to move him.

The veteran quarterback addressed his future Tuesday, June 23, during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show and made it clear he enjoys his current situation.

“I think this is the number one question I’ve been asked,” Jones said, when asked about the possibility of being traded. “I love Jon (Lynch), I love Kyle (Shanahan), the York family. It’s the best organization that I feel like I’ve played for in terms of just top to bottom greatness so far. And I don’t like leaving good people. I hope they enjoy having me there.”

Jones then added another notable comment about his mindset entering the season.

“I always say be where your feet are. My feet are in San Francisco and I like it a lot.”

Those comments don’t necessarily eliminate the possibility of a trade.

The 49ers have reportedly explored moving Jones before, and his future could ultimately depend on how seventh-round rookie Kurtis Rourke performs throughout training camp.

Still, Jones’ comments suggest he is not looking for an exit.

For Atlanta, that means any potential deal would likely require both a compelling offer and circumstances changing on San Francisco’s side before the trade deadline arrives.