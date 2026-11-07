Falcons May Have to Make Costly Move to Trade Jessie Bates III

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III is drawing interest ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but moving him could require more than finding a team willing to give up draft picks.

With the Falcons sitting at 3-5 and still in the NFC South race, Bates is a defensive leader. His contract, however, could force Atlanta to take on an additional financial burden if it decides to trade him.

Jessie Bates III Trade Comes With Salary Hurdle

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported that Bates is among the top safeties being discussed around the league, along with the Arizona Cardinals‘ Budda Baker and Tennessee Titans’ Amani Hooker.

Jones indicated that Baker is unlikely to be moved, while the remaining salaries on Bates’ and Hooker’s contracts pose problems for interested teams with limited cap space.

“If either is moved, the acquiring team will need the other team to retain some of the contract,” Jones wrote.

For Atlanta, that could mean paying part of Bates’ remaining salary to make the deal manageable for a buyer.

According to Over The Cap, Bates is in the final season of the four-year, $64.02 million contract he signed with the Falcons in 2023. His base salary this year is $13.02 million, while his full 2026 cap charge is $24.77 million. Those figures aren’t interchangeable: the acquiring team would be responsible for the unpaid portion of his base salary, not his entire cap number.

The Falcons would still carry the cap charges associated with bonuses already paid. Helping another team absorb Bates’ contract could add to that commitment.

ESPN Floats Possible Jessie Bates III Contract Solution

One potential path has already been floated by ESPN’s Seth Walder, who proposed sending Bates to the Buffalo Bills for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 sixth-rounder.

Walder included a specific step Atlanta would have to take before completing his hypothetical deal.

“Atlanta would convert all but the minimum of Bates’ remaining 2026 base salary into a signing bonus prior to this proposed trade,” Walder wrote.

That would leave Buffalo with a much smaller salary to absorb, with Atlanta paying the converted amount and taking the associated cap charge. Buffalo recently released safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, creating a possible opening in its secondary.

Walder also pointed to the Falcons’ projected 2027 cap space, estimated at more than $109 million. He argued that if Atlanta spends heavily in free agency, adding outside players could cancel out any compensatory draft pick it might otherwise receive if Bates leaves.

Falcons Still Face Difficult Jessie Bates III Decision

There is another obstacle beyond the contract: Atlanta hasn’t signaled that it wants to part with Bates.

In a separate deadline preview, ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote, “I do not believe the Falcons are trying to trade Bates,” and added, “I believe it would take a huge offer.”

Bates has 46 tackles, an interception and three forced fumbles through eight games this season. He also has 14 interceptions since arriving in Atlanta, providing the kind of production that makes him attractive to teams looking for secondary help.

Bates has started every game since joining Atlanta, and his 2023 season featured six interceptions and an All-Pro selection.

But Bates himself has expressed a preference to remain in Atlanta. Speaking earlier this year, he told Falcons senior reporter Tori McElhaney that he wanted to finish his career with the team.

“I want to retire as a Falcon,” Bates said.