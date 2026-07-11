Falcons’ Huge Michael Penix Jr. Mistake Becomes Eagles’ Gain

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. faces an uphill battle heading into the 2026 season. Not only will he be recovering from knee surgery to repair his ACL, but he’ll once again be competing for the starting job against another veteran in Tua Tagovailoa.

When Penix was drafted No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, he was believed to be the Falcons’ future at quarterback. Yet two years later, there are no clear signs that’s the case. That’s why CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles believes Atlanta went in the wrong direction.

CBS Sports Re-Drafts Falcons’ 2024 No. 8 Pick

In Pereles’ 2024 NFL re-draft, he has the Falcons addressing what was then a much more pressing need than quarterback, selecting cornerback Quinyon Mitchell with the No. 8 overall pick. Mitchell still ended up in the NFC, though with the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 22 overall.

“The Falcons’ stunning decision to draft Penix just weeks after signing Kirk Cousins in free agency doesn’t look any better in this redraft,” Pereles wrote. “Penix hasn’t been on the field much, suffered yet another major knee injury last year and hasn’t been very good when on the field. Now he’s battling Tua Tagovailoa for the starting job. Instead, the Falcons land an absolute stud in Mitchell, who was an All Pro last year.”

Mitchell, 24, was recently listed among ESPN’s top cornerbacks in the NFL, ranking No. 6 overall.

“Well-rounded coverage game and very competitive against the opposing team’s No. 1,” an AFC executive said. “Turnover production holds him back from the top of the group for me. Still an excellent player.”

The Eagles cornerback has yet to record an interception in two seasons, though he does have 29 pass breakups.

At least the Falcons finally decided to address the cornerback position in this year’s draft, selecting Clemson’s Avieon Terrell in the second round. He joins his brother, A.J. Terrell, who has been the team’s top cornerback over the last several years.

Will Michael Penix Jr. Be A Bust For The Falcons?

Penix, 26, has suffered a combined five injuries to both knees throughout his football career dating back to college. The torn left ACL he suffered last November only added more scrutiny to his selection in 2024 by the previous Falcons regime led by general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris.

In two seasons, Penix has started just 12 games, going 4-8. He has thrown for 2,757 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

One area in particular that the former first-round pick has drawn criticism for is his accuracy. He owns a career completion percentage of 59.6%.

That’s one reason Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes Penix could be headed toward bust territory as he competes with Tagovailoa for the starting job.

“By the start of the preseason, Tagovailoa may be in pole position for the lead role,” Moton wrote. “Even if Penix wins the competition, his spotty 59.6 percent completion rate could eventually cost him the job. Tagovailoa has a career 68 percent completion rate.”

The Falcons probably have the most fascinating quarterback battle in all the NFL entering the 2026 season. And it could be one that is worth watching for the majority of the season.