Falcons Make Michael Penix Jr. Starting Decision for Week 3 TNF

Cue the famous two-word press release put out by Michael Jordan upon his return to the Chicago Bulls after his baseball sabbatical: “I’m back.”

That’s the message that the Atlanta Falcons just sent, metaphorically speaking, on behalf of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. — he’s back.

Penix hadn’t played the first two weeks of the season as he recovered from 2025 season-ending knee surgery on the third torn ACL of his career.

He’ll be out there from the beginning in Week 3.

The Falcons play in Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, and it’s Penix’s football.

Falcons Make Michael Penix Jr. Decision

The Falcons announced via their own social media channels on Monday afternoon the news that Falcons fans were waiting for: Penix will start in Week 3.

There had been some speculation whether he’d start in Week 2, but that instead ended up being a combination of Cooper Rush and Jack Strand in a brutal 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Penix will come in with what fans sure are hoping is a cape:

There’s no word yet on who will be Penix’s backup, but that will still come along as the week goes.

The important bit is this: Penix is starting at quarterback for the Falcons in Week 3.

What This Means For Drake London, Kyle Pitts

The hope of Penix being back is that the entire Falcons’ offense can now kick it into gear.

The star pass catchers, Drake London and Kyle Pitts, have both been quiet in the first two weeks of the season.

London had two catches in the opener and four in game two. Pitts was shutout on one target in Week 1 before making a 15-yard catch in Week 2.

Penix is known more than anything for having a cannon of a left arm. If there was ever a QB in the Atlanta building who was going to push the ball down the field to these two studs, it’s Penix.

In the most recent full game played by Penix, he targeted London eight times and Pitts five times — and that’s generally on the low end of how often Penix looked that duo’s way.

London was frustrated on the sideline in Week 2 but should be in a better mood now that Penix is coming back.

It also should cheer up RB Bijan Robinson, who made clear heading into Week 2 that he was excited for the chance to get Penix back at quarterback sooner rather than later.

There will be questions going forward about what this might mean for Tua Tagovailoa, but reports have already indicated he won’t be cut. It seems like once he’s healthy, he’ll be the backup to Penix.

For now, the Falcons’ offense can rejoice. They’ve got the 2024 No. 8 overall pick back in the fold. They may have started 0-2, but now it’s go time.