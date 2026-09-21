Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski ‘Not Pleased,’ Delivers Cryptic Tua-Penix Update

The Atlanta Falcons have four days to figure out who will start at quarterback against the Green Bay Packers, and Kevin Stefanski isn’t ready to give that answer yet.

After Atlanta’s offense hit another low in Sunday’s 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Stefanski said Monday he has a “decent idea” who will start Thursday night but wants to speak with the players first.

That keeps Michael Penix Jr., Tua Tagovailoa and potentially Cooper Rush in the conversation as the Falcons try to fix an offense that has scored only 16 points through two games.

The encouraging part is that both Penix and Tagovailoa appear to be moving closer to availability.

Falcons Still Waiting on Michael Penix Jr. Decision

Penix has yet to be active this season while finishing his recovery from the torn ACL he suffered last November.

He was a full participant throughout Week 2 practices but was still ruled out against Carolina. AtlantaFalcons.com’s Will McFadden reported Penix said last week he was “really close” to returning but still had a few physical benchmarks he wanted to hit before playing.

ESPN reported Sunday that Penix was nearing his return and could make his 2026 debut Thursday against Green Bay.

Stefanski didn’t confirm that Monday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Daniel Flick reported that Stefanski was asked directly whether Penix would play against the Packers.

“I will let you guys know. I’ll give you an update when I’ve been able to talk to the players & work through it. I don’t have an update right this minute, but constant communication with Mike, with all of our guys.”

Stefanski said he had not yet spoken to the team, specifically the quarterbacks, and that was why he had not announced a starter, per 92.9 The Game’s Mark Zinno. However, a starter would “potentially” be named later Monday.

The uncertainty comes after Rush struggled badly in his second straight start. He completed 10 of 17 passes for 86 yards with two interceptions before rookie Jack Strand replaced him. Strand went 8-of-15 for 59 yards and threw another interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Tua Tagovailoa ‘Getting Better’ Before Packers Game

Tagovailoa hasn’t played since suffering an oblique injury in practice before Week 1.

The Falcons originally named him their opening-week starter after he beat out the still-recovering Penix, but Tagovailoa was ruled out against Pittsburgh and then listed as doubtful before being inactive against Carolina.

His status appears to be improving before the short turnaround.

“Getting better. We’ll work through what that means for this week, but getting better,” Stefanski said, per 92.9 The Game’s Joe Patrick.

Kendall reported the same message from Stefanski: “We will work through what that means for this week, but he’s getting better.”

Whoever starts will inherit an offense Stefanski plainly said hasn’t been good enough.

FalconsSI’s Darius Hayes relayed his assessment Monday.

“We are two games into this and are not pleased with what we have done offensively.”

Atlanta hasn’t scored an offensive touchdown since Week 1 and became the only NFL team through Sunday’s early games that had not run a single red-zone play this season.

The Falcons now have only a few days to decide whether the answer is Penix, a healthier Tagovailoa or another start for Rush.

Stefanski appears to have an idea.

He’s just not ready to tell anyone yet.