Falcons Named Best Fit For The Top NFL Free Agent

The Atlanta Falcons have brought home the award for the highest graded offensive line in the league for the second year in a row. That being said, their top ten run game should only get better heading into super star running back Bijan Robinson’s third NFL season. That leaves their receiving room, however young it may be, as the main area the Falcons’ offense can improve.

Sports Illustrated published an article earlier this afternoon in which writer Gilbert Manzano named the best landing spots for the top ten free agents available. Earning the number one spot on his list as the top free agent available was Keenan Allen of the Chicago Bears. The top landing spot for the 33-year-old veteran? Atlanta.

Does Allen Still Have It

Keenan Allen currently has the fifth most receiving yards of any active NFL player. He has eclipsed 1,000 yards six times in his career, most recently hitting the mark just two seasons ago in his 11th and final year with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Though his productivity took a dip last season, Manzano reports that he is not entirely to blame.

“Allen’s production slightly declined in his lone season with the Chicago Bears, but some of that should be attributed to Caleb Williams getting very little time to operate behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL,” Manzano continued. “In his final season with the Chargers, Allen registered 108 catches for 1,243 yards. And it’s not like he fell off the cliff last season, recording 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns.”

Though the Falcons were able to generate a total passing yardage number that rivaled the most prolific offenses in the league last season, they struggled to find pay dirt in the pass game. They finished in the bottom five in percentage of touchdowns coming by air.

A crafty veteran would be a very welcomed addition, especially in short yardage and redzone situations.

Why Doesn’t Allen Have A Contract Yet

Keenan Allen is a free agent for the first time in his 12 year NFL career. This is the first time the multiple time Pro Bowler has had an opportunity to explore the market. There is no reported number for how much the veteran is demanding, but looking at other contracts might give us an idea.

Tyler Lockett, who is the same age as Allen and also inside the top ten active for most career receiving yards, just got himself a brand new contract with the Tennessee Titans. That deal was good for one year, bringing in $4 million.

Cooper Kupp’s new contract, however, will see the 31-year-old bringing home $15 million a year for the next three years.

SI’s Lorin Cox took a stab at what Allen’s future contract might look like.

“Allen’s next contract could come in around that $13-15 million range like other receivers his age,” Cox writes. “Do the Bears want to pay that much for a player who will third on the depth chart behind Moore and Odunze?”