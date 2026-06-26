Why Falcons Were Named One of NFL’s Most ‘Interesting Teams’ Ahead of 2026 Season

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t made the NFL playoffs since 2018.

Despite that fact, the Falcons were recently named one of the most interesting teams in the entire league heading into the 2026 season.

Falcons Named One of Most ‘Interesting’ Teams Heading into 2026 NFL Season

In an article for Bleacher Report, Brad Gagnon listed the eight most interesting teams entering the ’26 season, and the Falcons landed on the list.

Gagnon pointed to the intriguing quarterback battle between Michael Phenix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa as well as the plethora of offensive weapons on the roster and the addition of high-profile head coach Kevin Stefanski as reasons why he views the Falcons as so interesting.

“Here we have another potentially awesome quarterback battle between a former Pro Bowler in a new setting (Tua Tagovailoa) and a third-year first-round pick who has yet to deliver on expectations (Michael Penix Jr.). Once again, whoever quarterbacks this team will have a superb group of weapons and a stellar offensive line,” Gagnon wrote.