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Why Falcons Were Named One of NFL’s Most ‘Interesting Teams’ Ahead of 2026 Season

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Michael Penix Jr. gets unfortunate bust prediction.
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Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. gets unfortunate prediction going into minicamp.

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t made the NFL playoffs since 2018.

Despite that fact, the Falcons were recently named one of the most interesting teams in the entire league heading into the 2026 season.

Falcons Named One of Most ‘Interesting’ Teams Heading into 2026 NFL Season

Atlanta Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski, Bijan Robinson

GettyFLOWERY BRANCH, GEORGIA – MAY 27: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during OTA’s at IBM Performance Field on May 27, 2026 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

In an article for Bleacher Report, Brad Gagnon listed the eight most interesting teams entering the ’26 season, and the Falcons landed on the list.

Gagnon pointed to the intriguing quarterback battle between Michael Phenix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa as well as the plethora of offensive weapons on the roster and the addition of high-profile head coach Kevin Stefanski as reasons why he views the Falcons as so interesting.

“Here we have another potentially awesome quarterback battle between a former Pro Bowler in a new setting (Tua Tagovailoa) and a third-year first-round pick who has yet to deliver on expectations (Michael Penix Jr.). Once again, whoever quarterbacks this team will have a superb group of weapons and a stellar offensive line,” Gagnon wrote.

“The Falcons also have some appealing young talent on defense, and the entire operation will be overseen by high-profile offseason head coach addition Kevin Stefanski. … Considering the NFC South is expected to be wide open again, the space between the floor and the ceiling is massive in Atlanta. And that makes this team especially intriguing entering training camp.”

This story will be updated. 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Why Falcons Were Named One of NFL’s Most ‘Interesting Teams’ Ahead of 2026 Season

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