Falcons Rookie Named Among NFL’s Most Underrated Entering 2026

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t have a ton of draft capital to work with during the 2026 NFL Draft. But general manager Ian Cunningham is hoping he made the best out of the team’s six total picks, including Oklahoma Sooners’ linebacker Kendal Daniels.

Daniels was the Falcons’ third overall selection in this year’s draft, coming at No. 134 overall in the fourth round.

The big 6-foot-5, 242-pound defender could contribute early and often for the Falcons in Jeff Ulbrich’s defense in 2026. In fact, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport believes Daniels could be one of the most underrated rookies set to make a big impact for his team this season.

Falcons Rookie Gets Early Impact Prediction

First, Davenport highlighted the praise Daniels received from Cunningham after Atlanta selected him.

“He’s definitely a Brich (defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich) guy,” Cunningham said, per The Athletic’s Josh Kendall. “Fits those measurables and what he looks for and what we look for. You see him play all over the field. He’s a rare athlete. When you watch the tape, the movement, the length, the fluidity, he can do a lot of things for you on defense.”

Davenport noted that opportunity could also play a role in Daniels carving out a role sooner rather than later.

The Falcons underwent significant changes at linebacker this offseason after Kaden Elliss left in free agency to join the Falcons biggest rival in the New Orleans Saints. Divine Deablo’s return from injury and Christian Harris’ addition could help address the position, however, Davenport pointed out Harris’ injury history as a potential factor.

“But Harris’ four seasons in Houston were injury-marred—he has averaged six missed games per season and has all of 28 total tackles over the past two seasons combined,” Davenport wrote.

Kendal Daniels Fits Falcons’ Defensive Vision

Versatility was one of the biggest themes of Atlanta’s offseason, particularly on defense.

Ulbrich has repeatedly discussed building a defense around adaptable players capable of lining up in multiple spots, and Daniels fits that mold.

After beginning his college career as a safety at Oklahoma State, Daniels transferred to Oklahoma and moved to linebacker. The result was a defender capable of impacting the game at every level.

According to Pro Football Focus, Daniels logged snaps on the defensive line, at linebacker, in the slot and at deep safety during his final collegiate season.

“Versatile,” Daniels said when describing his role at Oklahoma. “Just a lot of different things. It’s hard to place one thing on it because I played everywhere with Coach Venables.”

That flexibility is one reason the Falcons were excited to land him in the fourth round.

“You see him play all over the field, stacked and the apex and sometimes even the line deep. He’s a rare athlete,” Cunningham said. “When you watch the tape, the movement, the length, the fluidity, he can do a lot of things for you on defense.”

Davenport believes those traits could help Daniels find playing time quickly despite Atlanta’s collection of young linebackers.

“There are a number of young linebackers on Atlanta’s roster, but none that stand head and shoulders above the rest,” Davenport wrote. “Given his physical tools, Daniels has a real chance to carve out early snaps as a rookie.”

Across his final four collegiate seasons, Daniels recorded 293 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 16 pass breakups, 7.5 sacks and five interceptions. If he can translate that production to the NFL, the Falcons may have found one of the steals of the fourth round.