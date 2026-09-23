Falcons Make Major Tua Tagovailoa Decision for Packers TNF Matchup

The Atlanta Falcons finally have the quarterback room they expected to carry into the 2026 season. The order, however, looks different than it did two weeks ago.

Michael Penix Jr. will make his season debut as the starter Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers. Tua Tagovailoa, who was named Atlanta’s Week 1 starter before an oblique injury knocked him out, is also healthy enough to return, this time as Penix’s backup.

NFL insider James Palmer reported Wednesday that both quarterbacks are ready to play.

“Not only has Michael Penix returned and will start Thursday vs the Packers, Tua Tagovailoa will serve as his backup in Green Bay I’m told. Both good to go,” Palmer wrote.

Tua Tagovailoa returns behind Michael Penix Jr.

Tagovailoa’s availability completes a quick turnaround from where Atlanta stood just days ago.

He was listed as a limited participant on Monday’s estimated injury report before returning as a full participant Tuesday. The Falcons’ official Week 3 depth chart already listed Penix as the starter and Tagovailoa as his backup, pending the veteran’s continued progress from the oblique injury.

Palmer’s report now confirms Tagovailoa is expected to be available Thursday.

The role is notable because Tagovailoa won Atlanta’s quarterback competition coming out of training camp. Head coach Kevin Stefanski named him the Week 1 starter against Pittsburgh, with Penix inactive as he continued working back from ACL surgery.

Tagovailoa never made it to that start. He injured his oblique during practice that week and was ruled out against the Steelers. Cooper Rush started the first two games instead, while Penix remained inactive.

Penix’s return gives Atlanta another chance to reset after an 0-2 start. The Falcons have scored only 16 points through two games and are the only NFL offense that has not reached the red zone this season.

The former No. 8 overall pick has been a full participant in practice for weeks, but Atlanta waited until this week to clear him for game action.

“I just told (head coach Kevin Stefanski) I’m not where I want to be right now,” Penix said on Sept. 7. “And I want to be able to be 100% so I can help the team win football games. And I’m really close. Really close.”

Now, he’s there.

Falcons finally have their quarterback options back

Tagovailoa returning as the No. 2 also gives Stefanski a much different safety net if Penix struggles or has any issues in his first game since tearing his ACL last November.

Atlanta’s quarterback situation deteriorated quickly over the first two weeks. Rush started both losses, while undrafted rookie Jack Strand saw action in the 34-3 loss to Carolina after Rush was benched.

The Falcons no longer have to operate that way.

Tagovailoa practiced in full Tuesday for the first time since suffering the oblique injury. Penix was also a full participant, putting Atlanta in position to dress the two quarterbacks who were expected to battle for the starting job throughout the summer.

There has also been speculation about whether Tagovailoa could eventually become expendable with Penix healthy. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Atlanta was not expected to release or trade Tagovailoa, even with Penix nearing his return.

For Thursday, at least, the Falcons have provided a more immediate answer.

Penix gets the first chance to revive an offense desperate for one. Tagovailoa will be one play away behind him.

After two weeks of scrambling through its quarterback depth chart, Atlanta finally has both of its original options available at the same time.