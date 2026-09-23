Falcons Trade Idea Sends $1.2 Million QB to Giants After Jaxson Dart Injury

The Atlanta Falcons finally have Michael Penix Jr. back. That immediately raises the next question in a quarterback room that has been unsettled since the summer: what happens to Tua Tagovailoa?

One potential answer now runs through New York. Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells named Tagovailoa as one of the Giants’ quarterback options after Jaxson Dart suffered a knee injury that could threaten the rest of his season.

Wells’ suggestion comes with an obvious caveat. Atlanta reportedly isn’t looking to move Tagovailoa right now, but Penix’s return could change the calculus if the former first-round pick plays well.

Tua Tagovailoa trade idea emerges after Jaxson Dart injury

The timing is what makes the idea interesting.

Dart was injured during the Giants’ 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Testing Tuesday showed the injury was worse than initially expected, and ESPN reported that Dart could miss the rest of the season.

Jameis Winston replaced Dart and finished 11-of-27 for 111 yards with an interception.

That leaves New York looking at a limited in-season quarterback market, which is why Wells included Tagovailoa alongside Jimmy Garoppolo and Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee.

“This is probably the most depressing potential option the Giants could make, but it also speaks to what the quarterback market looks like when you need one during the season,” Wells wrote.

Tagovailoa’s contract is at least part of the appeal. The 28-year-old signed a one-year, $1.2 million veteran-minimum deal with Atlanta in March after Miami released him.

“Tagovailoa’s primary selling point in a trade to a quarterback-needy team is his low salary ($1.2 million) and presumably low draft pick the Falcons would want if they were to deal him,” Wells wrote.

That matters for a Giants team that would be looking for a short-term answer rather than another long-term quarterback investment behind Dart.

Falcons aren’t looking to move Tua Tagovailoa yet

There is one major obstacle to the idea: Atlanta has given no indication that Tagovailoa is available.

NFL.com’s Jeremy Bergman reported Sunday, citing Rapoport and Schefter, that Tagovailoa wasn’t expected to be moved by either release or trade despite speculation about his future.

Penix will start Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers, his first regular-season appearance since suffering a season-ending knee injury last November. Tagovailoa, meanwhile, remains sidelined by the oblique injury that knocked him out just before Week 1.

Wells acknowledged that New York may have to wait to see whether Atlanta changes course.

“It’s also plausible that if Penix looks good as he works his way back from ACL surgery, the Falcons could end up releasing Tagovailoa and a team like the Giants could just sign him without having to give up a trade asset,” Wells wrote.

Tagovailoa’s 2025 season wasn’t close to his peak in Miami, but his production still gives him more recent starting experience than many alternatives. He completed 67.7% of his passes for 2,660 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions across 14 starts.

“Look, this isn’t a great option for the Giants if they are looking to compete for a playoff spot. But desperate times could call for desperate measures,” Wells wrote.

For now, Atlanta appears intent on keeping both quarterbacks. But if Penix settles back into the starting job, the Giants’ sudden need gives the Falcons something they didn’t have a week ago: another team with a reason to call.