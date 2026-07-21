Falcons May Have Perfect Role for Speedy Rookie Playmaker

If the Atlanta Falcons can figure out who best fits them at quarterback for the 2026 season, they have a chance to be a really solid offense thanks to some of their skill-position players, which now include rookie Zachariah Branch.

The Falcons’ third-round pick, No. 79 overall, comes to Atlanta from not far down the road in Athens, where he played for the Georgia Bulldogs last year. That automatically makes him a hometown favorite. His speed and other abilities give him the chance to become a star.

All that will soon be on display, but first comes training camp, which begins in a few days. Branch, meanwhile, received the honor of being named to ESPN’s rookie watch list for this year’s camp.

Zachariah Branch Has Opportunity to Make Early Impact

Branch was arguably the Falcons’ most exciting draft pick this year. While a lot of that has to do with his speed and playing for the Bulldogs last season, another part of it has to do with the addition of Kevin Stefanski.

ESPN’s Ben Solak noted that while the Falcons’ offense will run through its talented playmakers like Drake London, Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts, Branch will have the opportunity for a distinct role.

“But the Kevin Stefanski/Tommy Rees offense likes to throw screens and quick hitters to its receivers, and neither London nor Pitts are great yards-after-catch options,” Solak wrote. “Branch was a tricky scout, as his 5-foot-10, 180-pound size is far too small to make him an every-down player in the NFL. But he can shine in a catered role that doesn’t have too much volume and gives him plenty of space. That’s the job available to him, should he show out in camp above veteran additions Olamide Zaccheaus and Jahan Dotson.”

Both Zaccheaus and Dotson were added this offseason to help improve the wide receiver room. Dotson, in particular, was believed to be the WR2 after the team lost both Ray-Ray McCloud and Darnell Mooney from last year.

For Dotson, though, he has underperformed the last couple of years after he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. Perhaps another change of scenery revives him. Either way, Branch may have a good shot at providing a shot in the arm to this offense if the opportunity is there.

Tua Tagovailoa Makes Bold Comparison for Zachariah Branch

Branch has already caught the attention of Tua Tagovailoa early on. Back at the Falcons’ OTAs, Tagovailoa compared him to his former Miami Dolphins teammate Jaylen Waddle, another speedster.

“I mean, dude’s fast. Dude can play. Very shifty,” Tagovailoa said. “(He) kind of reminds me of [Jaylen] Waddle. I mean, he has the same number. Great, great, great kid. Got to know him for the short amount of time that I’ve met him. But he’s a great kid. Got a good head on his shoulders, and he asks a lot of questions. He asks a lot of questions, and I think that’s something very good that you like to see in your rookies.”

That’s a mighty bold comparison, but Tagovailoa and Waddle connected a lot, with the receiver reaching over 1,000 yards three times.

Considering Michael Penix Jr.’s timeline to return from ACL repair is still uncertain, all signs point to Tagovailoa being Atlanta’s Week 1 starter. If so, maybe we’ll see a strong connection between Branch and Tagovailoa early.