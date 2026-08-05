Falcons Get Bad News on Versatile Defensive Weapon

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker has suffered a torn ACL after getting injured during training camp.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, tests confirmed Walker suffered a torn ACL after getting carted off the field after Tuesday’s practice.

Not what the Atlanta Falcons were hoping for to start training camp. The team already has enough questions surrounding the team and this is the last thing they needed. Nonetheless, the Atlanta Falcons are still expected to be solid defensively.

The team’s website was able to describe what happened to the second-year standout out of Georgia. The rookie had himself a good year in 2025.

Details on Jalon Walker’s Injury

Atlanta selected Walker from Georgia with the No. 15 overall pick of the 2025 NFL draft. In 2025, he recorded 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, one pass defended and one fumble recovery in 15 games and nine starts.

Here’s how his ACL injury occurred:

“The second-year edge rusher took his normal place on the left side of Atlanta’s defense during a full-team period and fired up field once the ball was snapped,” the Atlanta Falcons website says. “When the play concluded, however, and the next one was set to begin, Walker remained on the ground. He was quickly attended to by trainers nearby and teammates gathered around him to take a knee.”

“Trainers brought out the cart to carry Walker off the field as his teammates clapped and offered him words of encouragement. Once Walker was off the field, players gathered around head coach Kevin Stefanski for a moment before dispersing, and the practice was officially ended.”

According to Next Gen Stats, Walker’s 27 pressures were the seventh-most among rookies last season and his 10.3% pressure rate ranked fourth. It’s a big loss for the Falcons considering the fact that they have so much talent.

A wise person once said: “the show must go on.”

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