Falcons’ James Pearce Jr. Could Miss Nearly Half of NFL Season: Report

The National Football Season is rapidly approaching, with the official start of the season less than a month away.

The Atlanta Falcons are set to kick off the preseason portion of their schedule this week. During Falcons training camp, they received devastating news of Jalon Walker having to miss the entire 2026 NFL season with a torn ACL, and Atlanta already understands that it could be in jeopardy of losing James Pearce Jr. as well to a lengthy suspension handed down by the league.

Well, on Monday, a report surfaced that James Pearce Jr. could be suspended for nearly half of the season due to his off-field actions in an earlier incident in the year.

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Report Indicates that Falcons Are Bracing for Lengthy James Pearce Jr. Suspension

According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, the Falcons are bracing for James Pearce Jr. to be suspended 8+ games, and notes that Falcons fans aren’t prepared for the length of the suspension.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler echoes that sentiment passed down by Kendall. Fowler wrote:

“The Falcons are bracing for a James Pearce Jr. suspension stemming from his domestic violence arrest in February. It’s uncertain how many games he’ll receive, but how Atlanta handles the edge position will be worth watching. The Falcons have been looking for a potential pass-rush addition this offseason.”

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Looking at James Pearce Jr.’s Potential Suspension

While James Pearce Jr. may have ‘beat’ all the legal cases in his altercation with the police (and GF Rickea Jackson) earlier in the year, the NFL will have the final verdict on how many games he will be able to play in 2026.

With Jalon Walker being out for the remainder of the season, and James Pearce Jr. potentially being suspended 8+ games, that is a huge hit to the Falcons’ front seven, and they will need to find some sort of replacement for the production of Pearce Jr. and Walker, who combined for 16 sacks as rookies last season.

Jalon Walker was expected to pick up some of the slack in Pearce Jr.’s absence, but the injury really put a dark cloud over the Falcons’ defense heading into the 2026 season.

Roster cuts are looming, and a James Pearce Jr. decision should surface before then, so be on the lookout and stay updated with all Falcons news/updates/rumors on Heavy on Falcons.