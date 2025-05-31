Former Atlanta Falcon Julio Jones Finally Enjoying Family

One of the league’s most famous players former Atlanta Falcons great Julio Jones is finally at a place where he can enjoy family. Jones announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this year. In a recent article in the AJC by D.Orlando Ledbetter, Jones discusses the importance of family and spending time with loved one.

I was ready to retire,” Jones told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Just being with my family. Enjoying my family at the end of the day. Football, I’d played football, at that time, it was 13 years. Now, I can be home, be with the family post-career.”

Jones made the Pro Bowl seven seasons as he was at one point the best wide receiver in the league. He played 10 seasons for the Falcons and he will not only be known as the best wide receiver but the best Falcon of all time. Jones was a well-rounded player on and off the field as he never got into any off-the-field problems.

Jones admires his family for always supporting him during his career.

“I feel like that was very important for me and showed the love and care for me to go out and play the game, they allowed me to do such by figuring things out and not putting that extra stress on me,” Jones said. “You know how it is with family and stuff like that when things go on. It was truly a blessing for me that they took it upon themselves, so now it’s just (cool) for me to hang out with them and kick back and enjoy life with my family.”

Jones Announces Retirement

Julio made his announcement on April 4 to the world that he was officially retiring from football.

“I want to thank my teammates in the league as well,” Jones said in the video. “Matt Ryan, thank you. It was a lockout in 2011. You went as far as taking me to your home, showing me the playbook, going to fields, going over plays. Thank you. I appreciate it, man. Roddy (White). Harry (Douglas). Eric Weems. Terry Robiskie. Mike Smith. Man, thank y’all. I appreciate y’all. Just for being up for me.

Jones’s Hall of Fame Career

The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer leaves behind a legacy built on consistency, class, and clutch performances. Known for his sure hands, precise route-running, and quiet leadership, Jones became the standard by which modern receivers were measured. Over the years, he became the go-to target in every situation third downs, red zone plays, and game-winning drives. He recorded seven 1,000-yard seasons, led the league in yards twice, and became the Falcon’s all-time leader in several categories such as receptions and receiving yards.

With these accomplishments, Julio Jones’ induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame seems not just likely but inevitable. His combination of elite performance, consistency, and impact on the game solidify his place among the NFL’s all-time greats.