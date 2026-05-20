Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski Gives Massive Update Regarding QB1 Position

The Atlanta Falcons started their offseason workout program, and Kevin Stefanski is already making some key decisions.

The new Atlanta Falcons head coach made it known to the media yesterday that Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa will split reps this offseason.

“I think it’s our job, I think [offensive coordinator] Tommy Rees does an outstanding job of making sure that we’re intentional about how we want this to operate,” Stefanski told the media Tuesday. “One guy will be up first one period and then switch with the next period and rotate every single day in really almost every drill—because the truth is we’re trying to get the best version of all of our players, so we want to mix and match guys in different spots.”

Michael Penix Jr Aiming at Week 1 Return

Penix suffered his ACL injury after taking a sack in the third quarter of a Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 16.

Before Michael Penix Jr. went down, he completed 60.1 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,982 yards during the 2025 season. He had nine total touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

“Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. tore his ACL in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers.” “That marks the third torn ACL of his football career and his first at the NFL level. His injury opens the door for Tagovailoa, who signed with Atlanta on a one-year, $1.215 million contract, to receive some early-season starts.” Garrett Podell wrote in an NFL article.

Penix says returning Week 1 has always been the goal ever since he went down. Penix also revealed that he has been throwing since March.

“Ever since I got hurt, that’s been a goal,” Penix said on Tuesday. “But at the same time, I’ve got to focus on the right now and right now I’ve got to do whatever I can to get better each and every day.”

“I feel like myself, I feel great. I feel really good right now. I just say, ‘As long as nobody falls into my leg right now.’ “I feel like I’m right where I need to be.”

Falcons QB Room Getting Along Well

Tagovailoa was signed by the Atlanta Falcons on March 9, 2026. He was officially signed to a one-year contract worth up to $1.3 million.

On March 24th, the Atlanta Falcons signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. The 34-year-old has been journeyman backup for the majority of his career.

“Penix said Tagovailoa has been “awesome” as a teammate and the quarterback competition isn’t affecting him negatively. Veteran Trevor Siemian got the second-team reps in 11-on-11 sessions Tuesday,” Marc Raimondi wrote in an ESPN article.

“I’d say I’m running my own race,” Penix said on Tuesday. “I can’t look in another lane, but at the same time, we are working together. That’s what it’s all about, working together and helping each other finish the race. And obviously we want to come out on top as far as this team.”

The best players will play at the end of the day. It’s safe to say that the Atlanta Falcons quarterback competition has officially begun.