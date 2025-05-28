What Falcons’ Legend Matt Ryan Told Michael Penix Ahead Of His Second Season

The Atlanta Falcons are putting a lot of trust into their 2024 NFL Draft first round pick, Michael Penix Jr. Penix was originally drafted to sit and grow under NFL veteran Kirk Cousins, but when Cousins’ play didn’t meet expectations the rookie was thrown into action. Now with a full offseason to prepare to take the keys to an NFL franchise, Penix is seeking advice from the legends.

“I spoke to Matt Ryan and had a good conversation with him (about) learning how to be a pro each and every day and how his process went,” Penix said to Rick Farlow of the Associated Press. “I feel like he definitely gave me some good things. Obviously he knows this is my second year coming into it (and) this is my first year starting. He talked to me about his times during that time and how he got to where he ended up.”

Matt Ryan spent 14 of his 15 seasons with the Falcons and is the franchises all time leading passer. He notably won the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2008, so he might know a thing or two about how to enter this role the right way.

Morris Wants Penix To Find His Arrogance

Michael Penix, like a majority of his draft class peers, came out of college as one of the most experienced NCAA quarterbacks to ever play. He finished his college career with the 17th most passing yards in the history of college football. Now he brings that experience to Atlanta where head coach Raheem Morris is waiting for him to step up.

“When you take over that quarterback spot, there’s a certain humility about playing the position,” Morris said to Farlow. “Then it (comes) a certain confidence about playing the position. Eventually it turns into a little bit of an arrogance about playing the position where it’s non-negotiable. We’re not there yet. I don’t think we will be for a little bit, but I think he’s at the mode of where he’s starting to get that confidence to be able to figure out how to get to that point.”

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney says he can see the strides Penix is taking in accepting his leadership role.

“I think he’s been doing well owning that he’s the guy and that he’s (going to) be the guy,” Mooney said. “He’s doing a good job showing up every day. He’s more quiet and can play around a little bit but he’s really just a chill guy.”

Penix Says He’s Trying To Connect

Leadership comes in all shapes and sizes. For Tom Brady, it was holding teammates accountable. For Baker Mayfield, it’s being somebody your teammates love to play for. Michael Penix has revealed the kind of leader he wants to be ahead of the 2025 season.

“The one that I want to point (to) is just connecting with the guys,” Penix said. “I feel like I’ve done a lot better with connecting with everybody around the team. Not just offensive guys but defensive guys as well. Whether that’s just around the facility eating lunch or going out and playing golf with some of them.”