Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. Gets Telling Backup QB Message

The Atlanta Falcons still don’t know when Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa will be back on the field, but ESPN already sees an intriguing possibility once both quarterbacks are healthy.

Penix may technically be the backup in one new league-wide ranking, but he didn’t land anywhere near the bottom.

ESPN’s Seth Walder ranked all 32 NFL backup quarterbacks and placed Penix at No. 5, using the former No. 8 overall pick as Atlanta’s No. 2 for the piece.

Walder also made clear that designation may not last.

That is where the ranking gets especially interesting for the Falcons.

Michael Penix Jr. Lands No. 5 in ESPN Backup QB Ranking

Walder’s evaluation centered on the upside Penix still carries despite an uneven beginning to his NFL career and another major knee injury.

“Penix could be Atlanta’s starter over Tua Tagovailoa after both return from injuries, but he would be very high if he ended up as Atlanta’s No. 2. He has had his ups and downs in the NFL but has started only 12 games and is a mere two years removed from being a top-10 draft pick. So, there’s potential. And there are things to like about his numbers — a 55.7 career QBR along with a low 4.1% sack rate. The accuracy hasn’t been there (21% off-target rate and a minus-4% completion percentage over expected), but his youth gives him time to improve if he can recover from a torn ACL suffered last November, his third dating to college.”

Walder ranked only Las Vegas Raiders rookie Fernando Mendoza, Washington Commanders veteran Marcus Mariota, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones and New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler ahead of Penix.

That is notable considering Penix hasn’t played a regular-season snap since tearing his left ACL against Carolina last November. He underwent reconstructive surgery later that month and has spent the offseason working his way back.

The injury was the third torn ACL of Penix’s football career after he tore his right ACL twice at Indiana.

Before going down last season, Penix completed 60.1% of his passes for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Falcons Still Waiting on Michael Penix Jr., Tua Tagovailoa

The quarterback hierarchy Walder referenced remains unresolved because neither Penix nor Tagovailoa is currently available.

The Falcons officially ruled Penix out for Sunday’s Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers despite the quarterback being a full participant in practice throughout the week. Atlanta’s official website reported that Penix considers himself “really close” to returning but still has physical benchmarks he wants to reach before playing.

Penix told reporters Wednesday that he’s working toward several goals with the training staff and is eager to get back on the field.

Tagovailoa, meanwhile, is doubtful with the oblique injury he suffered in practice before Week 1 and did not practice this week.

That leaves Cooper Rush starting for the second consecutive game. Rush completed 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the Falcons’ 20-13 season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Walder noted that Rush would rank only 30th among the league’s backups if he were used as Atlanta’s No. 2 in the exercise.

The difference between No. 5 and No. 30 says plenty about how dramatically Atlanta’s quarterback outlook could change once Penix is cleared.

The bigger question will be whether he returns as Tagovailoa’s backup at all.