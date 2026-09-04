Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. Gets Telling Week 1 Warning From Former WR

The Atlanta Falcons are still refusing to name a Week 1 starting quarterback between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. ESPN’s Harry Douglas believes the decision could say much more about Penix than simply who takes the first snap.

Douglas, a former Falcons wide receiver, discussed Atlanta’s quarterback situation on ESPN’s “Get Up” and made it clear what he would take away from it if head coach Kevin Stefanski chooses Tagovailoa for the Sept. 13 opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“If Tua is named the starter, then that tells me that Michael Penix Jr. still has hurdles to climb,” Douglas said.

That would be deeply concerning for a player Atlanta selected No. 8 overall just two years ago with the expectation that he could become the franchise’s long-term answer.

Harry Douglas Says Tua Start Would Send Penix Message

Penix entered the offseason at a disadvantage because of the torn ACL that ended his 2025 season. He wasn’t cleared for full-team work until Aug. 22, leaving Tagovailoa with more 11-on-11 work for much of training camp.

Since returning, though, Penix has given Atlanta’s coaches more to evaluate.

Falcons.com’s Will McFadden reported Penix rotated with the first-team offense during his first practice back in team periods, completing 3 of 4 passes. His best throw was a layered completion to Drake London over A.J. Terrell.

Douglas saw some of that work himself when he attended Falcons camp in August and came away impressed by Penix’s physical ability.

“I think what really stands out is Michael Penix Jr. being able to make every single throw on the football field,” Douglas said on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Aug. 27. “And there are a handful of throws that he makes that you say to yourself, man, only a few guys in this league can actually make. It’s the anticipation. It’s the arm talent.”

Douglas also praised Penix’s athleticism and ability to move inside and outside the pocket.

That makes his latest comment less about doubting Penix’s talent and more about what Atlanta’s decision-makers still need to see.

Falcons Still Evaluating Michael Penix Jr., Tua Tagovailoa

Atlanta hasn’t provided many hints about which way it is leaning.

Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said Sept. 2 that the team was continuing to evaluate all four quarterbacks on the roster: Penix, Tagovailoa, Cooper Rush and Jack Strand.

“The more reps, the more evaluations we can get, the better, right,” Cunningham said, via Falcons.com’s Will McFadden. “Just like we discussed, that’s the hand that we were dealt with. So, the more opportunities that we can get to evaluate, the better it is.”

The uncertainty even carried over into the team captain vote. Falcons.com’s Tori McElhaney reported Atlanta named Bijan Robinson, Chris Lindstrom, Jessie Bates III, Divine Deablo and Nick Folk as its five captains for 2026. Neither quarterback was selected.

Douglas previously said there should be urgency for both Penix and Tagovailoa because the current Falcons regime didn’t draft either quarterback.

“They didn’t draft him,” Douglas said of Penix on Aug. 27, referring to Atlanta’s current leadership. “The regime that is there now didn’t draft him.”

If Penix does wins the job, it would be another crucial step in his return from knee surgery. But the biggest hurdle for him may no longer be getting healthy. It may be just convincing the new Falcons regime that he should still be their quarterback.