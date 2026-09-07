Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. Makes Blunt Admission After Tua Week 1 Decision

The Atlanta Falcons finally named Tua Tagovailoa their Week 1 starting quarterback, but Michael Penix Jr. made clear Monday that the decision was about more than simply losing a competition.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported that Penix told Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski he wasn’t where he wanted to be after returning from the torn ACL that ended his 2025 season.

“I’m not where I want to be right now,” Penix said he told Stefanski.

Atlanta announced Tagovailoa will start against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cooper Rush will serve as the backup and Penix will be inactive.

Penix, however, doesn’t believe he’s far away.

Raimondi also reported Penix’s assessment of how close he is.

“I’m really close,” Penix said.

Michael Penix Jr. Explains Why He Wasn’t Ready for Week 1

Penix spent most of the offseason rehabilitating his knee and wasn’t cleared for full 11-on-11 work until late August.

He had repeatedly targeted Week 1 during his recovery. But once the opener arrived, Penix acknowledged that being medically cleared and being ready to play quarterback at the level he expects are different things.

“I want to be stronger,” Penix said. “I want to be able to be out there and give my team 100%. And if I don’t feel I can do that, that’s not fair for this team. It’s not fair for the organization. I want to make sure whenever I am out there, I’m 100%.”

That perspective comes from experience.

Raimondi reported that Penix pointed to a previous attempt to return before he felt fully comfortable as part of why he won’t rush the process again.

“I’ve been in the position where I did rush back and I didn’t feel confident, and I didn’t play good and it didn’t look good,” Penix said. “So it’s like, I know whenever I do step on that football field, I want to be 100% for this team.”

That helps explain why Atlanta didn’t simply make Penix Tagovailoa’s backup.

Penix participated in only six full 11-on-11 practices after receiving clearance, according to Stefanski. Rather than dress him in Pittsburgh before he feels ready, Atlanta will use Rush as its No. 2 quarterback.

Falcons Leave Door Open for Michael Penix Jr. After Tua Decision

Stefanski stopped well short of naming Tagovailoa the starter beyond Week 1.

“Mike is getting better and better and better,” Stefanski said, via Falcons.com’s Tori McElhaney. “I’m very proud of him for how far he’s come. But this will continue to be something that we work together with Mike. We are all on the same page, which is great, between myself, Mike, medical.”

When asked whether Penix would return to the starting competition once healthy, Stefanski declined to look past Pittsburgh.

That leaves the door open for a change once Penix believes he’s ready.

It also creates a contrast with where Penix stood only weeks ago. He said in late August that he believed he was on track to be mentally and physically ready for Week 1 after finally returning to team drills.

Now he is choosing patience.

Raimondi reported that Penix isn’t viewing the situation through the lens of needing a breakout third season.

“It’s not about having a big year for me,” Penix said. “You know, it’s mainly about, I want to be able to give this organization, this team 100%. And if I feel like I can’t do that, that’s not fair for them. And I love this organization, and I want to make sure that whenever I do step out on the field, I’m ready.”

For now, Tagovailoa gets the first opportunity.

For Penix, the bigger development may be that his path back into the lineup remains open once “really close” finally becomes ready.