Atlanta Falcons Raheem Morris ‘ You Have a Process’ on Winning Games This Season

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris returned back to the sidelines as a head coach for the first time since 2020 when he was the interim head coach for the Falcons. It’s Morris’s second stint as a full-time head coach as he was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach from 2009-2011. He has a career record of 17-31 as he was once the youngest head coach in the league during the 2009-2010 season.

After a rollercoaster 2024 season filled with missed opportunities, tough losses, and critical decision-making errors, Coach Morris is owning up and aiming for redemption.

The coach, now in their 2nd season at the helm for the Falcons, is embracing accountability and setting a new tone: smarter choices, stronger leadership, and a renewed focus on discipline and situational awareness.

In an article by Terrin Waack, Morris talks about being able to identify problems faster rather than later.

“The number one thing is being able to identify problems faster,” Morris explained. “So, when we can identify those problems faster, not waiting so long to fix them, I think that’s something that I could do better personally.”

Lessons From a Tough Season

Last year was a mixed bag as the season was up and down The Falcons showed flashes of brilliance, but inconsistencies plagued the team throughout the season. There were many questionable fourth-down calls, time management issues, and conservative play-calling in key moments that left fans and analysts scratching their heads.

“I think that’s something that we all can do,” Morris said. “But when you’re the head coach and you’re overseeing all these different things, you’ve got to be able to see those things a little bit faster to be able to make some of those corrections. We were able to fix a lot of things on offense quickly. We were able to fix a lot of things on defense – did not do it as quickly as you want to do them. You’re able to fix a bunch of things across the board and how you want to do things.”

Offseason Improvements

This offseason, Coach Morris has taken a proactive approach. He is more focused on trying to refine in-game decision-making and collaborates more closely with coordinators on situational drills during OTAs. There’s a renewed emphasis on clock management, two-minute drills, and red zone efficiency areas that directly impacted several of the team’s losses last season.

“If you don’t have the answers, being able to go find ways you can find those answers within the organization, within your building, outside the building, whatever it takes, to be able to get those things done,” Morris said. “I’m always fired up for that learning curve of everything. That always interests me. That’s something I always love.”

The stakes are high in Atlanta this season. With an improved roster, a favorable schedule, and a front office that has shown patience, the time to turn potential into production is now. Many view this as a pivotal year not just for the franchise, but for Coach Morris’s future.

“You have a process,” Morris concluded, “but it’s steadily growing and learning every time you go out there and do anything that you do within this game.”