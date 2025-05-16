Falcons Launch Multiple Shots At Bill Belichick And His Relationship

The NFL culture has evolved to a point where the schedule release video is a make or break pressure point for a team’s public perception. A good reveal can launch a team to the fore front of NFL relevancy for the news cycle. A lackluster reveal video feels like a swing and miss heading into a quiet two months in the NFL media.

The Atlanta Falcons media team stole some of the news waves after their viral 2025 schedule release video published Wednesday night. The video followed a Mario Kart theme showcasing Bijan Robinson in bit form storming through a course riddled with “Easter eggs”.

The first shot at Bill Belichick came just over a minute into the video, when the racers went speeding through a beach course. On the beach sat two characters under an umbrella with a sign that read “We’re not talking about this.”

The characters were obviously forged in the likeness of ex-Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his current high profile girlfriend Jordon Hudson. It references a now mega-viral clip coming out of a contentious CBS Mornings interview in which the couple refused to answer a question about how they met.

The unprovoked shot has earned headlines everywhere from Sports Illustrated to the New York Post.

The Falcons Second Shot At Bill

The second shot at Bill Belichick came later in the video when a player in a New England Patriots uniform pulled up to a tire pump with a sign reading “Free Air”. The visuals included a couple sacks of footballs fueling the pump and were accompanied by a deflating air sound affect.

This jab served as an obvious call back to Bill Belichick’s Patriots’ 2015 scandal ‘Deflategate’.

An X account with nearly half a million followers posted the clip with a caption that read, “THE #FALCONS TROLL THE #PATRIOTS FOR DEFLATEGATE IN THEIR SCHEDULE RELEASE VIDEO. DAMN.”

A Decade Worth Of Bad Blood

Though nothing happened between the two parties in direct correlation to the timing of the schedule release, there are a few reasons why the couple and the organization don’t exactly get along.

The first and most obvious dates back to 2017 when Bill Belichick’s Patriots denied the Falcons from what would’ve been the franchises first Super Bowl championship. This has been a stain on the organization since the game that saw the Falcons on the losing end of the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

New England’s fan base has even gone as far as celebrating the Super Bowl win every year on March 28th, joyously remembering the 28-3 comeback. This year, Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson joined the festivities, posting a picture of the two where she was sporting a shirt that read “Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl 51 Champions”.

This jab comes after many speculate the couple could have a little bit of love lost for the organization that took Belichick to the final stages of the interview process before awarding the job to current head coach Raheem Morris.