Atlanta Falcons OTA Standouts Emerge

The Atlanta Falcons draft class is doing a lot of things well at OTA. OTAs offer rookies their first real taste of NFL action. While the sessions are non-contact and often lighter in intensity, they provide valuable opportunities to learn playbooks, acclimate to pro-level speed, and build rapport with teammates.

For many rookies, it’s a crucial step in laying the groundwork for training camp and, ultimately, earning a spot on the 53-man roster. In a recent article by Gabriel Burns, head coach Raheem Morris talks about the importance of player development and how excited he is about the last two draft classes.

That is the biggest part of our game (player development),” Morris said. “Free agents are expensive. You get the chance to go out there and draft guys. You get to watch them go play and be excited. You watch your own, raised at home. That is truly exciting for us. I’m so excited about the last two (draft) classes and what that can look like, everybody getting their opportunity to play this year.”

Youth Movement Is in Full Swing

Though it’s early in the offseason and pads haven’t come on yet, several first and second-year players are already turning heads and making strong impressions on coaches and teammates.

The Falcons’ first-round pick, Jalon Walker, is showing the coaches why he was a first-round pick. Walker has flashed his explosiveness and agility off the edge during drills, earning early reps with the first-team defense. Though the true test will come in full-contact practices, his speed and instincts have stood out in pass-rush scenarios.

Atlanta is also impressed with second-year defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, who is in the early goings. The rookie year can be overwhelming as they have new playbooks, faster competition, and the pressure of adjusting to life as a professional athlete. By Year 2, players often feel more comfortable and confident, having spent a full offseason with NFL-level coaching and conditioning. That transition from learning to executing is what coaches are hoping to see—and for many second-year players, OTAs have provided a glimpse of just that.

What It Means Moving Forward

While success in OTAs doesn’t guarantee on-field dominance come fall, it does set the stage for a strong training camp. For young players looking to earn starting roles or secure roster spots, standing out early can be the first step toward a breakout season. As teams continue to build chemistry and finalize depth charts over the summer, these early standout performances by the younger players serve as a reminder that the Falcons have drafted well in the last two drafts.

As the Falcons continue to dive into offseason activities and prepare for the upcoming 2025 season, attention is beginning to shift beyond the rookie class and toward second-year players entering their sophomore campaigns with valuable experience and something to prove. It’s an exciting time in Atlanta as they look to press towards training camp.