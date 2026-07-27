How Falcons QB Battle Between Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Penix Jr. Appears All But Over

The battle to become the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons is not yet over as the team heads into training camp. But it does look far more finished than not.

There have been mixed opinions as to whether former Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa or a returning Michael Penix Jr. will come out on top of the race, with a lot of fan and analyst opinion trending in Tagovailoa’s favor.

And with the season nearing more and more by the day, that seems to be the most likely case. Here’s what to know about how the competition at the position has progressed, and why giving Tagovailoa the reins seems to be the best option as things currently stand.

Tua Tagovailoa Has Emerged As The Likely Falcons QB1 For 2026, According To NFL Insider Adam Schefter

NFL Insider Adam Schefter noted on his podcast less than a week ago (July 21) that the Alabama product was most likely going to get the job over Penix. In addition to what has been reported from practices up to this point, it is hard to ignore the raving reviews on Tagovailoa from new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

That was part of Schefter’s reasoning for making the statement he did, and with all the information he’s been privy to for years, it’s hard to believe he would get this wrong. Even if his words did not exactly culminate into a bombshell.

“When I heard Stefanski speak in glowing terms about Tua, I said to myself, I think that’s a little hint as to where this quarterback battle could be headed,” Schefter noted on the podcast.

That’s not all Schefter has to back the idea that Tagovailoa will get the nod, at least at the start of the season, though. The fact that, in a sense, Tagovailoa is this coaching staff’s quarterback while Penix is not certainly applies here.

“Their general manager Ian Cunningham, Matt Ryan, they didn’t draft Michael Penix,” Schefter explained. “Kevin Stefanski, didn’t draft Michael Penix. Those guys did acquire Tua Tagovailoa… I did hear Kevin Stefanski praise Tua during the offseason, talking about how impressed he was with his accuracy and how accuracy may be the most important attribute a quarterback could have.”

Why Tagovailoa Truly Is The Better Option Over Penix

Simply put, the Falcons offense is primed to support a quarterback who is first and foremost a strong passer, and Atlanta has all the right pieces in place to jive with a player of that type taking the snaps.

The distance between Tagovailoa and Penix in the category is nothing short of a country mile. While heralded for his physical traits, athleticism, and ability to make clutch plays with his legs, Penix has failed time and time again when it comes to his performance through the air.

While Penix does not have the body of work Tagovailoa has in terms of games played, it is hard to ignore the fact he hasn’t finished either of his seasons at the NFL level above a 60.1% completion rate. And those aren’t just numbers — that number very much fits the mechanical and accuracy issues that show up on the film consistently.

Tagovailoa cannot say the same, with a season completion rate of

Sure, it’s important to see how many strides Penix can make when fully healthy as he’s continued to recover from injury, but it’s safe to say the writing is on the wall for now.