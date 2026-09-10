Falcons Quarterback Takes All First-Team Reps After Tua Tagovailoa Injury News

“Tagovailoa had some minor back trouble early in training camp, though he suited up for two of Atlanta’s three preseason games,” Joseph Zucker wrote in a Bleacher Report article. “The 2023 Pro Bowler was set to start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Falcons’ quarterback battle became a foregone conclusion with Michael Penix Jr. still working his way back from a torn ACL.

“Rush is a career backup who combined to go 25-of-39 for 251 yards and four interceptions his two starts with the Baltimore Ravens in 2025. Strand is an undrafted rookie who competed at Minnesota State Moorhead, a Division II school. Needless to say, the NFL would be a massive step up, but a team in Atlanta’s position may not have much to lose.”

With Michael Penix Jr. not being ready for gameday and Tua Tagovailoa dealing with back issues, this creates an unlikely situation going into the Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Falcons Quarterback Room Looking Disasterous

Earlier in the offseason, many thought the Falcons would not have their quarterback room figured out in this season and going into the next.

According to anothrt ESPN article, we should not be surprised if the Falcons are shopping for another quarterback next year.

“Throughout the offseason, the sense we got was that the Falcons were leaning toward starting Tua Tagovailoa over Penix, even if both are healthy,” Dan Graziano said in the ESPN article. “The problem was that Tagovailoa struggled, and now Atlanta isn’t sure he’s the guy for this season, let alone the future.

“It’s also possible Tagovailoa will play better than he did in the preseason. But those are only possibilities at this point, and neither seems strong enough to ward off the likelihood that Atlanta’s 2027 quarterback isn’t on its 2026 roster.”

Zero people thought Cooper Rush would be on an NFL roster after his performance with the Ravens last year, let alone a starter for the Atlanta Falcons.

Many anticipated seeing either Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. in Week 1. As it seems, we will see neither if Tua Tagovailoa is not ready to go.