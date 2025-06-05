Atlanta Falcons Zac Robinson Ready to Take Offense to Another Level

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is entering his second season with the team. As the Falcons continue to build upon their offensive resurgence, Robinson’s role as the architect of this transformation cannot be overstated. His blend of analytical prowess, innovative play design, and player development has positioned Atlanta as a formidable offensive force in the NFL.

Robinson has learned a lot from his first season as an offensive coordinator. In an article by Tori McElhaney, he discusses some of his experiences last season.

“There were just so many things going on,” Robinson recalled. “And it was a big overhaul from the previous regime and the things these guys were used to with a lot of the players. Things moved fast.”

Under Robinson’s leadership, the Falcons have developed a balanced and dynamic offensive identity. The 2024 season, in particular, saw the emergence of a powerful run game led by Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, who thrived in Robinson’s zone-run schemes and screen passes.

Robinson and Penix’s Relationship

The relationship between Robinson and starting quarterback Michael Penix is especially crucial. The offensive coordinator often serves as a mentor to young quarterbacks, helping them read defenses, make quick decisions, and thrive under pressure.

“With Mike now, it opens up a different avenue within the offense,” Robinson said. “So, going back to even watch some of Mike’s stuff at Washington, refreshing the things we knew we liked about him coming out. Getting some refreshers, even though he played the three games, here are some other things we can try to get to now that he is pulling the trigger.”

Robinson is impressed with Penix’s arm strength as it’s one of the strongest arms he has ever seen from a quarterback.

“You knew he had the arm strength,” Robinson said, “but then you see it in person and it’s next level, like, ‘Holy smokes, this is different from stuff we’ve ever seen.'”

Offense Will Open Up More This Season

Robinson expects the offense to look a little different from last season because they weren’t able to run everything they incorporated in practice.

“Some of the stuff you may have seen last year during the season and you didn’t want to quite get to because you didn’t want to introduce something new to the players on a game week, on a short week. But now, the plan is all together. Doesn’t mean that it’s done — there are multiple plays last year that we didn’t even run until training camp or we didn’t even run until the third week of the season that became a staple concept that you have,” said Robinson

He continues “It was a lot of fun watching a bunch of tape of ourselves, our players having a better understanding of what our guys do, seeing it up close and personal for a year now,” Robinson concluded, “but then, obviously, evolving is something we will always try to stay ahead of because if you’re not, you will get left behind.”