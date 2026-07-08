Falcons Running Back Room Gets Clear Message Heading Into 2026

The Atlanta Falcons backfield has been one of the best for the past three years. A big part of that is the man himself: Bijan Robinson.

Bijan Robinson has been ranked as the top running back heading into the 2026 season. The ranking comes from executives, coaches, and scouts around the league.

“Robinson edged Gibbs despite a tight vote; the Detroit runner registered nearly as many first-place votes, but Robinson won with an average rating of 1.78 in the composite voting,” Jeremy Fowler wrote in an ESPN article.

Bijan Robinson was ranked number 4 on the same list last year. His leap in 2025 cannot be denied.

Bijan Robinson’s Electrifying 2025 Season

The All-Pro Running Back recorded 1,478 yards rushing on 287 carries during the 2025 season. To add to this impressive stat, he recorded 79 catches for 820 yards racking up 2,298 scrimmage yards. Robinson has established himself as a threat both on the ground and receiving.

“Bijan is just more dynamic than the rest of the field in terms of creating positive runs despite blocking failure,” an NFC executive said in Fowler’s article. “Combo of his bend, feet and agility. His size shows up with physicality. And while Gibbs is top-end faster, Bijan is still explosive in his own right, creating home run plays.”

Over the course of his career, Bijan Robinson 3,910 yards rushing and 1,738 yards receiving. Did I mention he has only been in the league for three years?

We know the stat sheet says one thing, but watching Bijan Robinson play is truly a joy to watch. I could make the argument that the Falcons have primetime games because of him. He, without a shadow of a doubt, serves as one of the NFL’s most box-office attractions.

“Fantasy football players should also expect to see Robinson atop various rankings again this offseason,” Will McFadden wrote in an Atlanta Falcons article. “He was widely viewed as a top-5 pick last offseason in league drafts and rewarded those who selected him by finishing with the third-most fantasy points in PPR (points per reception) leagues. Now, Robinson is also seen as a strong No. 1 choice because of how consistently he produces at a high level.

Falcons Improve Running Back Room

With Tyler Allgeier out of the door, the Atlanta Falcons signed veteran running back Brian Robinson Jr. Allgeier has been partnered with Bijan Robinson since 2023. Bijan reflected on Allgeier’s time with Atlanta.

“What Tyler brought, he was special in his game, how he ran the football, how he exploited defenders and how he created space for himself,” Robinson said in the Atlanta Falcons article. “And then Brian’s the same way. They’re not too different. They both have some similarities. They both run through people on the field.”

Brian Robinson Jr. has recorded 2,729 rushing yards, 612 receiving yards, and 22 total touchdowns over four NFL seasons. NFL analyst Warren Sharp listed the Falcons Running room as the best in the NFL.

“Running back is the clear standout for the Falcons, ranking first overall (up from 3rd),” Sharp wrote. Bijan Robinson delivered a monster 2025 campaign, topping 1,400 rushing yards for the second consecutive season and leading the NFL with nearly 2,300 yards from scrimmage. The Falcons also added Brian Robinson Jr. to be Bijan’s backup after he spent 2025 in San Francisco.”