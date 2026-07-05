Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Labeled a ‘Winner’ Due to Offseason Revelation

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has plenty to prove during the 2026 season. The Ravens will hope Jackson will return to MVP form.

In a recent Ebony Bird article, Jackson was labeled a winner in the Ravens’ “franchise-altering” 2026 offseason.

“As for Lamar Jackson, he gets an overhaul of his own to boost his 2026 plans,” Connor Burke wrote in the Ebony Bird article. “From the coaching front to roster construction, there are plenty of reasons to believe that Jackson can return to MVP form this upcoming season.”

The Baltimore Ravens have brought in a brand-new coaching staff on offense and defense. The team is expected to have Super Bowl expectations.

Lamar Jackson to Play Under Declan Doyle

Shockingly enough, Lamar Jackson and new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle are the same age. Jackson is expected to thrive because of the success Doyle had with the Chicago Bears in 2025.

“Most notably, Jackson gets to play under Declan Doyle. Doyle is quickly proving himself as an unstoppable offensive playcaller,” Burke wrote. “Sure, he wasn’t the lead playcaller with the Chicago Bears in 2025, but he helped lead one of the more explosive offenses the league had to offer. Now, he gets a more impressive offense, but one with a two-time MVP at quarterback.”

Last season, the Bears ranked ninth in total offense averaging 25.9 points per game. They also ranked third in rushing in the entire NFL. Can you imagine what he might do with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in the backfield? Scary, right?

However, some people may attribute the Bears’ offensive success to Ben Johnson considering he was an offensive mastermind with the Detroit Lions in 2024.

Nonetheless, Doyle did contribute to that 2025 Bears team no matter what anyone says. Now, he looks to take Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to new heights offensively. It’s a tough a task, but doable.

Lamar Jackson Expected to Be Protected Better

Offensive guard Vega Ioane was the Ravens’ first round draft pick in 2026. The Penn State University standout is expected to make a great impact by stepping into a starting position right away.

Ioane allowed zero sacks during his collegiate 2025 season. Over the past two seasons, Vega Ioane has allowed zero sacks in over 808 snaps on offense. Last year, he recorded 298 snaps with zero sacks allowed. It’s safe to say whoever goes up against Ioane in 2026 will have their hands full.

“Jackson also got his wish in the NFL Draft,” Burke wrote. “The Ravens selected Vega Ioane to help protect him from the offensive guard spot, and they also surrounded him with physical wideouts in Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt. Jackson’s supporting cast could be much richer in 2026.”

Lamar Jackson looks to bounce back from an injury-plagued season in 2025. With perhaps better weapons on the offensive side of the ball, the Baltimore Ravens could be dangerous.

“(Ja’Kobi Lane) stands in at 6-foot-4, 208 pounds, which will make him the biggest wide receiver on the Ravens’ roster by far, slotting alongside top three receivers Zay Flowers (5-foot-9), Rashod Bateman (6-foot-1), Devontez Walker (6-foot-1), and LaJohntay Wester (5-foot-9).” Ryan Mink wrote in another Baltimore Ravens article. “The Ravens wanted to diversify their wide receiver room, and they certainly did that with Lane.”