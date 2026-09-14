Should I Drop Kyle Pitts in Fantasy? Falcons’ TE Nightmare Week 1 Gets 0 Points

Kyle Pitts put up zero points for fantasy football teams in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Of course, that’s not what NFL players are concerned about, but Pitts couldn’t have been happy about the impact he made (or in this case, didn’t make) as the Atlanta Falcons team lost their season opener at the Pittsburgh Steelers, 20-13.

Pitts’ stat line is a pretty easy one to remember: He had no catches. No yards. No nothing.

The athletic tight end had one measly target. That came early in the game, and even as the Falcons tried to come from behind, Pitts couldn’t get thrown to again.

It’s not like the Falcons were throwing to a different tight end. Pitts is the only Atlanta TE who was thrown to — it just happened to be once and be an incompletion.

Other top fantasy tight ends had big days. Trey McBride was a superstar, as expected. Isaiah Likely broke out for the Giants. Dallas Goedert and Dalton Kincaid had big days.

And then Pitts was a zero.

Should I Drop Kyle Pitts in Fantasy?

No, you can’t possibly drop Pitts after Week 1.

He should bounce back and put together a strong season, and you likely drafted him as your starter. It’s way too early to give up in favor of a waiver wire tight end.

It is fair to recognize the problem, though. The Falcons had Cooper Rush playing quarterback because Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. were both out, and he wasn’t up to the task.

Rush threw 10 of his 22 pass attempts to running back Bijan Robinson.

Things weren’t much better for Drake London, the top wideout who had four targets and caught two for 29 yards.

As long as Rush is the QB, things will be iffy. But you still can’t drop Pitts.

Kyle Pitts Fantasy Outlook

The move with Pitts might actually be to bench him in Week 2 if Rush starts again.

If Penix makes his return against the Panthers, which is possible, then Pitts is just fine to start. But it’s fair to look in a different direction if Rush remains the starter.

Don’t drop Pitts, though. You would just move him to your bench in that case.

The aforementioned Goedert could be available in some leagues. So too could T.J. Hockenson and Dalton Schultz and Mike Gesicki.

We’d check first for Michael Mayer if the news continues to be that Brock Bowers will remain out for the Raiders.

But if Bowers is back, Schultz got eight targets for the Texans in Week 1, and Gesicki got seven targets for the Bengals. Those guys should have good floors if you feel the need to bench Pitts for a week.