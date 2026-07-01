Atlanta Falcons Should Consider Signing Former All-Pro Wide Receiver

The calendar has officially turned to July, which means NFL training camp will begin at the end of this month. The Atlanta Falcons, for the most part, have their roster in line, but wide receiver depth could still be an issue, and there are still plenty of options that Atlanta could sign via free agency.
One of those names is former Washington Commanders receiver Deebo Samuel, who is still looking for a job. The Falcons current WR room is: Drake London, Olamide Zaccheus, Jahan Dotson, and Zachariah Branch. Obviously led by London, the depth of that group isn’t great, and the Falcons suffered from a lack of depth at wideout last season.
A recent rumors piece by Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton names Deebo Samuel as a potential fit with the Dirty Birds.
Should the Falcons Target Deebo Samuel on a One-Year Deal?
If the Falcons were to sign Deebo Samuel, it would almost certainly be on a one-year deal.
Here is the reasoning that Moton gives for why the Falcons should add Samuel:
“Deebo Samuel has been a solid No. 2 receiver for most of his career. Last season, he served as the Washington Commanders’ No. 1 wideout and led the club in multiple receiving categories, while Terry McLaurin battled injuries. As a proven pass-catcher who can fill a void and carve out a secondary role of his own, the seven-year veteran would be an ideal fit with the receiver-needy Atlanta Falcons.”
On top of that, The Athletic’s Josh Kendall writes:
“First-year general manager Ian Cunningham has been diligent in improving the fringes of Atlanta’s roster since being hired, and if there’s going to be a random offseason move, it might come at wide receiver.”
Deebo Samuel is absolutely a wide receiver option that the Atlanta Falcons should consider signing.
Other wide receiver options on the market include Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, and Keenan Allen. All aging receivers, but could/will be a good fit wherever they land.
Deebo Samuel’s NFL Career
He’s a bit far removed from it, but Deebo Samuel was a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro receiver with the San Francisco 49ers back in 2021.
Over his seven-year NFL career, Samuel has hauled in 406 catches for 5519 yards, 27 touchdowns, and another 21 rushing touchdowns.
In 2025, with the Washington Commanders, Deebo recorded 72 catches for 727 yards and 5 touchdowns.
He’s a dynamic threat in either the slot or out wide, and can add some impact in the rushing game as well.
For the Falcons, it’s at least worth considering, and the wide receiver monitor is certainly one to monitor throughout the month of July.
Atlanta Falcons Should Consider Signing Former All-Pro Wide Receiver