Atlanta Falcons Should Consider Signing Former All-Pro Wide Receiver

The calendar has officially turned to July, which means NFL training camp will begin at the end of this month. The Atlanta Falcons, for the most part, have their roster in line, but wide receiver depth could still be an issue, and there are still plenty of options that Atlanta could sign via free agency.

One of those names is former Washington Commanders receiver Deebo Samuel, who is still looking for a job. The Falcons current WR room is: Drake London, Olamide Zaccheus, Jahan Dotson, and Zachariah Branch. Obviously led by London, the depth of that group isn’t great, and the Falcons suffered from a lack of depth at wideout last season.

A recent rumors piece by Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton names Deebo Samuel as a potential fit with the Dirty Birds.

Should the Falcons Target Deebo Samuel on a One-Year Deal?

If the Falcons were to sign Deebo Samuel, it would almost certainly be on a one-year deal.

Here is the reasoning that Moton gives for why the Falcons should add Samuel: